In a powerful address at the 50 years’ celebration and fundraising gala of the Uganda National Association of the Deaf (UNAD), Deputy Speaker for Parliament Rt Hon. Thomas Tayebwa issued a resounding call to action.

He implored the government to allocate resources towards social protection, economic empowerment, and educational initiatives tailored to support Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), particularly within the deaf community.

Tayebwa’s impassioned plea was rooted in stark statistics provided by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, revealing a staggering 1.2 million deaf individuals, constituting three percent of the nation’s population.

He fervently questioned the disparity in resource allocation, emphasizing that PWDs, including the deaf, are integral taxpayers and proud Ugandans.

Furthermore, Deputy Speaker Tayebwa committed to becoming an unwavering advocate for the rights and well-being of Persons with Disabilities.

He pledged to convene a crucial meeting involving the Education Minister, Hon. Janet Museveni, the UNAD, and representatives of PWDs. The agenda: a comprehensive discussion on the challenges facing special needs education, with a special emphasis on the skilling center tailored to the deaf.

Alarming data revealed that over 90 percent of deaf adults may have never received formal education, painting a somber picture of an underserved community. In the previous year’s Primary Leaving Examination, outcomes were disheartening for pupils with hearing impairments.

Out of 263 students, none achieved a Division One grade. Only 50 secured Division Two, 41 in Division Three, 56 in Division Four, and a staggering 116 pupils received an ungraded status.

Attributing these disheartening results to inadequate funding and a dearth of qualified sign language instructors, the UNAD sounded the clarion call for a paradigm shift. Deputy Speaker Tayebwa assured that these concerns would not fall on deaf ears, vowing to pursue resolutions.

Reflecting on the golden jubilee of the UNAD, Tayebwa lauded the invaluable support rendered by development partners and private sector stakeholders. He reaffirmed his commitment to establishing a robust framework, one that caters to the unique needs of the deaf and all individuals with disabilities.

He reiterated his promise to work in tandem with pertinent ministries, ensuring the full and effective implementation of the Disability Act.

Hon. Hellen Asamo, Minister of State for Gender, Labour, and Social Development (Disability Affairs), echoed Tayebwa’s sentiments. She urged Parliament to collaborate with the Ministry of Public Service in deploying sign language interpreters across public institutions. This critical step, she emphasized, is pivotal for the meaningful inclusion of the deaf community in the workforce.

Last year, the Minister highlighted the significance of recognizing sign language as an official language in Uganda’s Constitution.

This, she underscored, is instrumental in aligning the nation with Vision 2014 and propelling forward towards the attainment of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, leaving no one behind.

Deputy Speaker Tayebwa’s impassioned advocacy signals a watershed moment for Uganda’s deaf community, promising brighter horizons and greater inclusivity for all Persons with Disabilities.

His resolute call for change echoes across the nation, igniting hope for a future where every Ugandan can thrive, regardless of ability or circumstance.