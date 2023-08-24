Cease Fire!! a theatre play written by the late Kato Paul Lubwama is to be performed on stage this weekend at Hotel Serena Kampala Katonga Hall.

The play in question is one of the last projects that former Rubaga South Member of Parliament was doing and by the time of his death, he had gathered legends of theatre for a project that he thought would bring back the glorious days of theatre in Uganda.

Lubwama, who died in June this year, had envisioned this theatre play as a means to blend and inform Ugandans, urging them to put an end to conflicts on various fronts, such as politically motivated divisions that have turned deadly in the country.

Prior to his death, he had involved legends such as Charles Ssenkubuge Siasa, Amooti Omubalanguzi, Phillip Luswata, and Mariam Ndagire to feature in the play however he passed on without fully executing it.

However on Sunday other actors such as; Sam Bagenda (Dr Bossa) Abbey Mukibi Sheilah Nvannungi Haj. Ashraf Semwogerere, Andrew Benon Kibuuka, Leilah Kalanzi Kakyapizo Ruth Kalibbala Jean Nakacwa and Rebecca Jjingo will also participate in the play to meet Kato Lubwama’s wish.

According to Mr. Senkubuge who is the chairman of the play, one of the late Kato Lubwama’s reasons to write Cease Fire was to bring back people to the theatre shows and also bring back Uganda’s brotherhood.

“Kato Lubwama approached me with the idea and I saw sense in it. Besides the effects of Covid-19 on the theatre and bringing back people to the theatre, we also realized that Ugandans are at war with several things so we involved other stakeholders to see this project come through,” said Mr. Senkubuge during the press conference held at Serena Hotel last month.

After the official show, actors will traverse the country playing the same play and the proceeds from all the shows will be used to the construct Kato Lubwama Memorial Theatre.