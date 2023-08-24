In a proactive move aimed at fostering empowerment and combatting gender-based harassment, female journalists in Uganda have received a crucial guidance to embark on a journey of skill enhancement and entrepreneurial exploration.

This guidance was extended by Brenda Namata, the Communications and Advocacy Officer for Uganda Media Women’s Association (UMWA).

Brenda shared her insights as a panelist during a dialogue centered around a report that scrutinized the gendered dimensions of journalists’ safety in Kenya, Tanzania, with a major focus on Uganda.

The report shows that while male journalists encounter greater physical harm, female journalists face cyber attacks, toxic masculinity, and a more significant degree of sexual harassment from their superiors, colleagues, and even their sources of information.

It is due to these circumstances that discussions about putting an end to sexual harassment against female journalists gained more attention during the dialogue.

The discussions concerning the dissemination of this report, co-produced by Africa Freedom of Information Center （AFIC）and UNESCO, transpired on August 22nd at Hotel Africana in Kampala.

In her role as a panelist, Namata elucidated the need for a multifaceted approach that encompasses skill augmentation and entrepreneurial endeavors.

Through the acquisition of additional skills and the cultivation of flexibility, she said, female journalists are at a point of vantage to bolster their bargaining power, enabling them to negotiate equitable compensation.

“But when you are bargaining, what skill are you adding to yourself as a journalist, as a female in order to bargain for increased pay?” Namata asserted.

Furthermore, she highlighted that embracing entrepreneurial initiatives is a strategic step towards generating supplementary capital, thereby circumventing vulnerabilities that arise from financial dependency and diminishing the risk of falling prey to sexual harassers.

“We encourage journalists, especially female journalists, to start what is commonly known as side hustles. That truth is even beyond the media houses, that salary cannot be a sole dependency of any individual. You need to get alternative means of income,” She added.

She offered a glimmer of optimism by emphasizing that the crux of the matter involves incorporating economic empowerment and entrepreneurial skills into capacity-building endeavors.

Namata pointed out that, at UMWA, they place significant emphasis on fostering side hustles, while also ensuring a comprehensive understanding of the wide spectrum of side hustle opportunities available.

Moreover, their attention extends to enhancing entrepreneurial skills. She pointed out the initiation of a program through a radio station, namely Mama FM, which encompasses developmental initiatives.

Within these initiatives, she noted, there is a distinct focus on entrepreneurship, with a targeted provision of guidance encompassing various alternative ventures. These opportunities, she emphasized, are accessible even for journalists, especially women, who may have limited initial capital.

She also alluded to the necessity of fostering a culture of savings among female journalists. The outspoken communications officer suggested the establishment of Savings and Credit Cooperatives (Saccos) as a means to promote saving habits, which, in turn, could drive innovation.

Additionally, she revealed that there is an ongoing collaboration between UMWA and the Private Sector Foundation of Uganda (PSFU) to offer grants to female journalists.

This financial support, she explained, could empower them to pursue balanced news stories without falling prey to exploitation.

Amid the palpable enthusiasm and unwavering determination that pervaded the venue, the resounding consensus was that the time has come to forge a path of empowerment, skill elevation, and entrepreneurial exploration for female journalists.

The echoes of this transformative dialogue are poised to reverberate far beyond the confines of Kampala, resonating with aspiring journalists across the nation and beyond.