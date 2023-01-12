Popular television star Sheillah Gashumba has spurred reaction from netizens following her fathers outburst on daughters bad girl behavior in a leaked audio recording.

Frank Malingumu Gashumba was heard painfully revealing how disappointed and pained he is feeling following a continuation of the moral decadence of his sole offspring.

Speaking to a one lady identified only as Diana, the confused father of one is heard lamenting over his daughter’s disrespect and irresponsible conduct when it comes to his association with men.

He also decries the choice of men his daughter has been dating, singling out a one God’s plan whom he called a penniless thug he would never accept to receive as son in law.

The outburst had since kept social media in intently waiting to hear a response from the under fire TV host and the time finally came when she did speak out in a cryptic tweet.

The accused bad daughter noted that she was not going to fuel the already blazing fire but speaking too much about her feud with her father.

Rather, she insisted it was not necessary to over explain herself with regard to the accusations since she herself knows who exactly she is.

One fact is I don’t talk about my family or my relationships no matter the situation. I don’t need to explain myself to people because I know who I am. This is the first and last comment I’m giving about this audio going around. Goodnight perfect parents and children.” She tweeted.

The post garnered sporadic responses from the microblogging network users, with many urging her to be strong while others faulted her for causing pain to her father.

Conspicuously, former police boss AIGP Hassan Kasingye was among those who reacted by hailing the embattled socialite for the reaction which he described as “mature.”

Sarahshot, another use advised Gashumba to fo to her father and kneel down to apologise, without which she would encounter more problems.

” Differences with parents can only be solved through being hamble. Go kneel and ask for your father’s forgiveness before you experience more trouble.”

” Remeber how you insulted Bobi Wine and his children? It’s now your time to face it. Mpaawo atalikaaba,” A one Makumbi reacted.