President Yoweri Museveni has urged the youth to effectively utilize their skills to fight poverty and create wealth.

In his message delivered by the State House Comptroller, Ms. Jane Barekye, President Museveni said youths can create wealth by applying their skills in four sectors of the economy such as commercial agriculture, industries, services and ICT.

“There’s a difference between development and wealth. Government can develop the country through offering better services such as roads, hospitals among other infrastructure but it cannot put food on your table or create wealth for you; you need to work to kick poverty out of your homes,” the President advised the youth in a message read for him by Ms. Barekye during a graduation ceremony of 235 students held at Ankole Zonal Industrial Hub at Kashari South county in Mbarara District on Wednesday, 11th January, 2023.

“Utilize this Presidential skilling initiative to transform your lives,” he added.

On her part, Ms. Barekye commended President Museveni for transforming the lives of Ugandans through development programs such as the Zonal Industrial Hub Initiative.

“One of the reasons why H.E the President initiated the Industrial Hub program is to groom the youth to be job creators not job seekers through skilling. So go out there and start businesses. Please make our President happy,” the Comptroller urged.

“Don’t fear to start small, start with what you have, you will grow,” she added.

Ms. Barekye further revealed that State House was going to set up a well-equipped common user facility at the hub which the beneficiaries will use (free of charge) to produce goods they will sell and earn a living.

“Also embrace other government programs like Parish Development Model to fight poverty. The youth were allocated 30 percent of the model fund so utilize that chance,” she told the graduates who received Level I Certificates from the Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT) after undergoing a five months training in different vocational disciplines such as tailoring, carpentry, welding and hairdressing.

Hon Jovanice Rwenduru, the Kiruhura District Woman Member of Parliament called for an increased budget for State House to ensure that the skilling initiative benefits all interested Ugandan youth across the country.

Eng. Raymond Kamugisha, the Director of Presidential Projects and Industrial Hubs at State House tasked the graduates to be exemplary in society so that they inspire other youth to join the skilling program.

“Make this Presidential program a success by putting your acquired skills into good use,” Eng. Kamugisha stated.

Mr. Patrick Byakatonda, the Director for DIT informed the graduates that the Level I certificate they have received is of competence and is recognized in Uganda’s Education system.

He thereafter congratulated them, before urging them to upgrade to another level whilst applying the attained skills, for more opportunities.

Ms. Tukundane Glorious, the Manager of Ankole Zonal Industrial Hub said they admitted 241 students whereby five of them dropped out due to health complications, thus remaining with 236 students.

She said the students were picked from 17 administrative units that include; 12 districts, municipalities and cities namely; Mbarara district, Kazo district, Isingiro district, Buhwezi district, Rubirizi district, Bushenyi district, Sheema district, Ntungamo district, Rwampara district, Mitooma district, Mbarara City, Ibanda Municipality, Ntungamo municipality, Bushenyi Municipality, Isingiro Municipality, Ibanda district and Kiruhura district.