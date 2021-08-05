Singer Edrisa Musuuza has survived death by a whisker after getting involved in a nasty car accident along Kampala-Masaka Road.

The accident happened near Stabex fuel station in Maya Town,along Masaka Road on Thursday morning.

According to Kenzo , the driver of the car occupied by three people lost control due to the slippery road following the morning downpour.

“We got an accident earlier today but we thank God for the protection we are all okay,” Kenzo said in a Facebook post today.

Fortunately, none of the occupants sustained serious injuries.

“This happened today morning and all the three people in the car survived without any damage. We thank the good Lord for his protection,” he added.