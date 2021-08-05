Kenya Deputy President William Ruto has come out strongly to defend his friendship with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, which is causing mixed feelings among Kenyans.

On Monday, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta blocked Ruto from coming to Uganda to meet President Museveni.

Ruto was scheduled to fly to Entebbe, accompanied by a seven-man entourage comprising of his close political allies and businessmen.

However, the Deputy President was dramatically denied from boarding a flight to Uganda for not seeking clearance as all civil servants should.

Now speaking during an interview, Ruto wondered why there is so much fuss about his relationship with Museveni, saying they are just friends.

“Museveni is a friend to the President, he is my friend. I have been to Uganda for his campaigns.”

“Even these NASA principals have campaigned for him because of the relationship between Kenya and Uganda.”

“Why is it ok for him to be their friend and not mine?” DP Ruto wondered as quoted by Daily Post, a local Kenyan news website.

The failed trip to Uganda on Monday was Ruto’s second visit there in a month.

The second in command has been criticized over his relationship with Museveni, with many critics saying there’s something fishy about the duo’s friendship.