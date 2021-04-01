Singer David Lutalo has told his fans not to wait for a single music project from him because it will not be happening anytime soon.

Lutalo is one of the few ‘big artistes’ who rarely work on projects with other artistes but for almost a year now, the singer has been releasing collaborations after collaborations and he plans not to stop.

During an interview on Spark TV’s Live Wire on Wednesday, Lutalo said that he will stick on producing only collaborations until when the government allows them to perform again because collaborations are less costly than singles.

“I swear I will not be releasing any singles if they do not allow us to perform again. Unless a person pays me to compose and sings for them a song. Otherwise I will never. My fans should get this because I can’t release a song and entertain my fans yet they can’t watch me perform it.This means they will not get what they hoped for,” he said.

Currently Lutalo has several collaborations like Awo with B2C Entertainment and Tokutula with John Blaq and both songs are doing so well on music playlists.