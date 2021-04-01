Media personality Douglas Lwanga has shared reasons why he will forever be grateful to Record TV.

On 31, March this Kira road based television station ended its operations in Uganda after running short of funds to sustain its operations.

To show his gratitude, the NBS After5 show co-host went on his social media page on Thursday and thanked Record TV management for giving him a platform, saying that he wouldn’t have been a brand he is now if it wasn’t for the platform Record TV gave him.

“Today I was invited to Record TV to officially say goodbye to the channel that is closing. I would like to thank the station for giving me my very first TV platform, I wouldn’t be me without Record TV. It was worth it. Goodbye Record TV,” he said.

It should be remembered that Lwanga is one of the most prominent media personalities that Record TV groomed. Lwanga used to host a music show called Katogo before joining NTV da Beat show at the Serena based TV station.