Everything singer Shafik Walukagga a.k.a Fik Fameica a.k.a. Fresh Bwoy touches has touched over time has turned into gold.

Ever since his debut song ‘Pistol’ almost six years ago, Fik has grown from strength to strength, winning multiple honors in the process including ‘Artist of the Year’ and ‘Rapper of the Year’ awards in 2018.

It is the same year that he also received is first international nomination alongside Khaligraph Jones and Sarkodie at the Nigeria Entertainment Awards in the category of ‘Best Male Artist Non-Nigerian/Africa’.

Fast forward, with the awards have come hit song after another with revelers now dancing to ‘Bulagita’ and ‘Ready’.

And as we wait for the first single off his latest album, the 28-year-old musician can comfortably say he might not be looking for handouts anytime soon in these hard Covid times following a multi-million shillings deal with Ugandas’ Premium Adult Beverage Company, Uganda Breweries Ltd as well as Swangz Avenue.

And he took to social media recently to share the good news with his 1.8 million followers on facebook and twitter.

“Sealed and Signed with #UBL. @BellLager @SwangzAvenue_official # Grateful” he wrote.

The details are still sketchy, but the ‘money bags’ emojis that accompanied the message seem to say it all – the deal is so huge for his small shoulders he too seemed speechless when he signed above the dotted line at the SwangzAvenue offices.

Watch this space.