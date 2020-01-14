Singer Rema Namakula’s husband, Hamza Ssebunya is among the thousands of students who are taking part in Makerere University’s 70th graduation ceremony.

He graduated with a bachelors degree in medicine and surgery on Tuesday.

Over 13,000 students are set to graduate in a four-day ceremony.

Ssebunya came to limelight after his relationship with ‘Sili Muyembe’ singer went public.

Just months after dumping fellow singer Eddy Kenzo, Rema introduced Ssebunya to her parents in Nabbingo on November 14, 2019 in a glamorous ceremony.

Though still in school, many including Rema had already started calling him a ‘doctor’.

Following the traditional marriage ceremony, Rema revealed that Ssebunya was the greatest thing to ever happen in life.

“For the first time I have found someone I hate leaving, I have found someone that I can’t get enough of, I have found someone that accepts me for who i am and doesn’t tell me I need to change, I think I have found someone who I can fall madly in love with,” Rema noted.

The singer further expressed that she was currently happy in her new relationship and so grateful for what her husband had done for her.

“Happiness isn’t about getting what you want all the time, it’s about loving what you have and being grateful for it. My husband Sebunya Hamza, I’m really grateful.”

Recently, Kenzo put the blame of their failed relationship on Rema, claiming that she used to abuse him through her songs and even forced him out of the house.

“I have been going through a lot in that relationship when I don’t have anyone to cry to. I was even force to run out of my own house that I obtained from gathering the little money I was getting. But for all that time I didn’t get a new lover. I have been abused through songs and chose to remain quiet,” Kenzo said.