Developing bumps, sores and wounds after plaiting hair is usual, but did you know that you can manage this problem before it happens?.

Over the weekend after plaiting my hair at Urban Unisex salon Makindye, Mabel Lugya a professional beautician shared me tips on how a lady can maintain her scalp after plaiting to keep it in a good state.

Mabel said that these bumps sometimes develop after plaiting particular hair styles or the nature of one’s scalp, and hairstyles like twist, braids, pencil stress the skin so much thus making it prone to such inflammations. But one can tryout these routines to avoid bumps from developing.

Massaging your head with warm cloth

Mabel said that usually when ladies plait hair, sometimes the scalp became swollen and weak due to the pulling and twisting of the skin, this makes the scalp prone to developing painful bumps or soars that even result into wounds. But after plaiting, you can soak a cotton cloth in hot water and gently massage your scalp to reduce the tension.

Apply oils/spray

Always remember to apply oils or spray onto your scalp after plaiting to keep it moist, this doesn’t not only reduce the risk of developing bumps and soar, but it also reduces the chances of development dandruff in your hair, and this should be done at least daily for the first weeks.

Avoid tight styling

Styling is good but sometime stress the scalp so much thus leading to development of dumps and sometimes wounds, Mabel said that it’s always good to let the hair rest and style it later like after a week or two given how weak or hard your scalp is, this also helps to reduce the chances of getting strong headache.

Avoid scratching the scalp

One of the signs that you are running a risk of getting bumps or dandruff is an itchy scalp, but scratching makes one’s scalp problems worse. Mabel advises that if this ever happens, one can use anti-dandruff sprays or diplosion to prevent inflammations from developing.

Soak hair in hot water

Mabel claims that especially when they are packed, Braids or twist tend to be heavy on one’s head thus stressing the scalp, but soaking them into hot water makes the hair a bit lighter thus reducing on the risks of developing wounds and bumps.