Over the weekend, Ruparelia Foundation organized a medical eye camp that benefitted thousands of people in Kamuli district.

The Foundation through professional optometrist and ophthalmologist offered free eye checks, treatment, glasses, and cataract surgeries.

At the invitation of the First Deputy Prime Minister and also Kamuli District Woman MP Rebecca Kadaga, the foundation partnered with several other agencies to pull off the successful medical camp.

The foundation has conducted medical eye camps in Kampala and other areas before, but the Kamuli edition is special because it happened in the town where the co-founder Jyotsna Ruparelia, wife to tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia was born and raised.

“It warms my heart to give back to the community where I grew up,” Jyotsna Ruparelia said at the event that was graced by area woman MP and First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs, Rebecca Kadaga.

Other partners for the camp included, Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, Abacus Parental Drug Limited, SSDM Temple, Rwenzori Bottling Company Ltd, Euroflex Ltd (Eurofoam), Pearl Dairy Farms Ltd (Lato milk), and Harris International (Riham).

The Rotary Club of Jinja and The Rotary Club of Nsangi also made generous donations towards the cause.