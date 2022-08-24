The Leader of Opposition in Parliament Mathias Mpuuga has called upon members of the opposition to stop bickering and start working together for the good of the country.

Appearing on NBS TV’s Morning Breeze show on Wednesday morning, the Nyendo – Mukungwe lawmaker noted that the opposition within and out of Parliament must find ways to work together if they are to win back the will of Ugandans.

Mpuuga also said the idea of attacking each other is working for the regime but to those wishing to see change is real damage.

“Whatever could have gone wrong has already gone wrong, so we need to work together. The opposition must find all ways to work together,” he said.

He, however, urged supporters of the opposition to also embrace working together because with unity and love, the deliberate attacks that demean their leaders will be no more.

“It would be very okay for parties to work together for a fresh conversation to emerge, but that can’t be the reason the regime militarizes and rigs elections. Everyone must get involved in restoring order in this country and constitutionalism,” Mpuuga said.

He also noted the leaders in the opposition must also not resist working with those in the government because their duty is to show the regime where they have gone wrong.

He stated; “I met Norbert Mao like any other Minister, can come to my office any day. Our discussion with Hon. Mao was largely informal, it wasn’t structured, and I hope on another day, we shall have a structured meeting.”

His call comes at a time when prominent leaders in opposition Dr Kizza Besigye of People’s Front for Transition and Robert Kyagulanyi of the National Unity Platform signed an agreement at the beginning of this month in which they committed to join efforts and strategies geared toward ousting President Yoweri Museveni from power.