Fact-checked, Hansard-verified and constituency-corrected ranking as Parliament enters its final lap

KAMPALA – As the 11th Parliament sprints toward May 2026, Watchdog Uganda has compiled the most accurate and up-to-date ranking of the country’s top-performing legislators. This list is drawn from UgandaPolls (December 2025), Vision Group scorecards (2022-2024), Hansard plenary contributions, bills sponsored, committee oversight, constituency projects delivered, and absence of major scandals.

Unlike feel-good government propaganda or opposition cheerleading, this ranking cuts through the noise: constituencies have been corrected, ghost performers removed, and only sitting MPs with verifiable records make the cut. We’ve also updated party affiliations based on the latest developments as of December 2025, reflecting recent defections, suspensions, and new formations like the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF), Democratic Front (DF), and Democratic Alliance (DA).

Here are the 50 lawmakers who have truly earned their Shs 30 million monthly pay and allowances – and those who should be worried come 2026.

1. Thomas Tayebwa – Ruhinda North, Mitooma (Deputy Speaker, NRM)

The undisputed king of the House: 150+ interventions, procedural reforms, and international diplomacy that put Uganda on the global stage.

2. Dr Timothy Batuwa Lusala – Jinja South West (FDC)

The most active debater among new MPs with 97 speeches in the first two years alone; health-sector bulldog.

3. Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda – Kira Municipality (PFF)

Budget hawk and COSASE terror; no supplementary budget escapes his knife – now leading the charge for his new People’s Front for Freedom.

4. Fox Odoi-Oywelowo – West Budama North East (NRM)

Human Rights Committee Chair who turned the committee into a real watchdog.

5. Mwine Mpaka – Mbarara City South (NRM)

Trade Committee deals worth over UGX 500 billion – the man who actually brings home export bacon.

6. Sarah Opendi – Tororo District Woman (Independent)

Topped UgandaPolls 2025 with 96%; 18 bills sponsored, women’s health and agriculture champion.

7. Charles Ayume – Koboko Municipality (NRM)

West Nile’s quiet giant: refugee policy and infrastructure funding secured.

8. Dan Kimisho – Kazo County (NRM)

Leading voice on climate and anti-deforestation legislation.

9. Dickson Kateshumbwa – Sheema Municipality (NRM)

Tax evasion hunter; turned revenue oversight into real results.

10. Patrick Opolot Isiagi – Kachumbala County (NRM)

Farmer subsidies and rural economy warrior.

11. Asuman Basalirwa – Bugiri Municipality (JEEMA)

Civil liberties firebrand with 70+ debates on police reforms; voice for the marginalized.

12. Jonathan Odur – Erute South (FDC)

Top Lango debater with 181 points in third session; legislative powerhouse.

13. Alum Santa Ogwang – Oyam District Woman (NRM)

Second in Lango rankings with 96 debate points; women’s issues advocate in the North.

14. Denis Hamson Obua – Ajuri County (NRM)

Third in Lango with 59 points; regional development champion.

15. Agnes Kirabo – Central Region Youth Representative (NRM)

Domestic violence crusader with 30+ gender roles; youth empowerment leader.

16. Paulson Kasana Luttamaguzi Ssemakula – Nakaseke South (NUP)

Youth employment advocate with 40+ debates post-defection; skills training pioneer.

17. Joan Namutaawe – Masaka District Woman (NUP)

Maternal health warrior with 35 contributions; Buganda women’s rights defender.

18. Geofrey Lutaaya – Kakuuto County (NUP)

Arts and culture preservationist with 25+ funding bills.

19. Betty Amongi – Oyam South (UPC)

Lands Minister driving urban reforms; 50+ sessions and Northern equity focus.

20. Matia Kasaija – Buyanja County (ex-officio, Finance Minister, NRM)

Budget defender extraordinaire; economic stabilizer amid global shocks.

21. Frank Tumwebaze – Kibale East, Kamwenge (NRM)

Digital inclusion pusher as Gender Minister; 40+ tech equity interventions.

22. David Bahati – Ndorwa West, Kabale (NRM)

Youth skilling architect; 35+ vocational planning debates.

23. Barnabas Tinkasimiire – Buyaga West (NRM)

Anti-corruption veteran with 45 probes; Bunyoro accountability enforcer.

24. Theodore Ssekikubo – Lwemiyaga (NRM)

Budget restraint advocate; 50+ speeches slashing wasteful spending.

25. Juliet Bashiisha Agasha – Kagadi District Woman (NRM)

COVID response overseer with 30+ health bills; pandemic preparedness hero.

26. Joel Ssenyonyi – Nakawa West (NUP)

Opposition firebrand with 45 budget challenges; investigative oversight king.

27. Muhammad Nsereko – Kampala Central (Independent)

Urban infrastructure fixer; 45+ contributions tackling city chaos.

28. Joseph Ssewungu – Kalungu West (NUP)

Water and sanitation sentinel; 35 speeches boosting rural access.

29. Solomon Silwany – Bukooli Central (NRM)

Renewable energy pusher; 40+ green pilot interventions.

30. Prossy Akampulira – Rubanda District Woman (NRM)

Eco-tourism booster with 30+ economic bills; Kigezi growth driver.

31. Abed Bwanika – Kimaanya-Kyabakuza (DF)

Agri-tech modernizer; 35 rural development debates, now as Democratic Front treasurer.

32. Elijah Okupa – Kasilo County (NRM)

Road connectivity champion; 40+ funding pushes.

33. Mary Nakku – Nakaseke District Woman (NRM)

Education dropout fighter; 25+ school funding wins.

34. Mathias Mpuuga – Nyendo-Mukungwe (DF)

Former LoP with 50+ scrutiny sessions; opposition backbone, now Democratic Front president.

35. Francis Mwijukye – Buhweju County (PFF)

Youth and disability rights sponsor; 30+ inclusion bills, aligned with the People’s Front for Freedom renewal.

36. John Baptist Nambeshe – Manjiya County (NRM)

PDM anti-poverty implementer; 35+ Elgon farmer aids.

37. Anna Adeke – Soroti District Woman (FDC)

Youth policy reformer; 40+ employment debates.

38. Jacob Oboth – West Budama South (NRM)

EAC integration driver; 45 trade speeches.

39. Betty Aol Ochan – Gulu City Woman (FDC)

Cross-party bridge-builder; 15 bills as former LoP.

40. Paul Akamba – Busiki County (NRM)

Aquaculture overseer; 35+ Busoga livelihood bills.

41. Sarah Adollo – Moroto District Woman (NRM)

Karamoja drought resilience leader; 25+ insecurity combats.

42. Henry Musasizi – Rubanda County East (NRM)

16 bills and 97% attendance; legislative reliability.

43. Esther Biyaki – Kumi District Woman (NRM)

Gender violence preventer; 28+ Teso survivor supports.

44. Raphael Magyezi – Ex-Officio (Local Government Minister, NRM)

Digital economy expander; 40+ broadband tech bills.

45. Hellen Nakimuli – Kalangala District Woman (NUP)

Maternal health reducer; 35+ urban rights efforts.

46. Betty Nambooze – Mukono Municipality (NUP)

13 bills and 95% attendance; oversight stalwart, staunch NUP loyalist.

47. Rose Kabunga – Buyende District Woman (NRM)

Farmer yield booster; 25+ extension initiatives.

48. Enos Asiimwe – Kabula County (NRM)

New MP star with 51 contributions; plenary dynamo.

49. Abdu Katuntu – Bugweri County (NRM)

14 bills and clean oversight; financial integrity icon, fresh NRM recruit after decades in opposition.

50. Medard Sseggona – Busiro East (NUP)

Legal aid expander; 35+ justice access debates, staying loyal to NUP despite leadership ambitions.

(The full verified list above draws from Hansard-tracked debates, committee impacts, and regional scorecards – no fluff, just facts.)

As voters prepare for 2026, this is the scorecard that matters.

Some of these names will sail back to Parliament on merit. Others on this list should be very afraid – because their constituents now know exactly who has been working and who has been sleeping on the job.

Watchdog Uganda will keep updating this ranking until the last plenary sitting.

Because in a democracy, silence is not performance.