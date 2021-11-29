Businessman Rajiv Ruparelia together with his RR Rally Team over the weekend donated items worth millions of shillings to Home of Hope in Jinja, an institution looking after children living with disabilities.

The donation event that took place on Sunday followed the end of Sexy Speed Rally that ran from 26-27th November, 2021 in Jinja.

This function was sponsored by Victoria University Kampala Uganda, Premier Recruitment Ltd, Tuff Gong Holdings, Lato Milk among others.

“Visiting the Home of Hope in Jinja made our weekend as a team, worth a while. And we’d like to extend our thanks to the sponsors and management who welcomed us to their home,” Rajiv, who is also a motor rally driver posted yesterday.

The president of the Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda (FMU), Dipu Ruparelia also embraced the function.