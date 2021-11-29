The Prime Minister (Katikkiro) of Buganda Kingdom, Charles Peter Mayiga has said he does not see any problem when someone vends grasshoppers (nsenene) on a Uganda Airlines flight and there shouldn’t be any fuss about it.

The Katikkiro says all airlines vend lots of things in-flight and that he has witnessed passengers doing forex exchange transactions on board many times.

“I have witnessed passengers doing forex exchange transactions on board many times. It’s common to see passengers carry their own food onto the plane – which is cleared by the ground crew.Travelers on buses always vend food and other items. If the carrier disapproves of vending they should simply state so – otherwise those who bought the insects appreciate their taste. Mubiru could be adept at salesmanship. No need to stir up a storm in a tea cup. CPM,” Owek Mayiga said in a social media statement on Monday.

Over the weekend, there were mixed reactions when a one Paul Mubiru was captured on camera selling the local delicacy to fellow passengers on Uganda Airlines flight.

In a viral video that made rounds on social media, Mubiru was seen selling grasshoppers to passengers on the plane without any interruption from the cabin crew.

Mubiru is a known purchasing agent for several business people in Uganda who plies the Dubai route was identified with the help of the national carrier’s management.He is also a transporter (locally known as Katumwa) who transports goods from Dubai on behalf of other traders who do not want to travel.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Mubiru apologized to the management of Uganda Airlines, his fellow passengers and everyone who was hurt by his action on board.

He said he recorded the video for comedy purposes.

“I recorded that video in question not to tarnish or ashame the airline, the country or the passengers on board but for comedy purposes specifically Tiktok deeds. What appears as vending in the video was all for comical purposes but never for transactional gains,”Mubiru told the country Manager of Uganda Airlines.

“I continue to send in my apology and I authorize you to make my apology public so that the other parties affected can also forgive me,”he added.

Earlier on, the management of Uganda Airlines had said Mubiru’s disruptive act happened on Friday at a time when Dubai bound passengers were boarding from Entebbe Airport.

“We don’t condone the acts of passengers selling nsenene and low standards of serving it to people who were buying it. We will not take this conduct on board lightly because it undermines the spirit of the National carrier,” the management stated.

However, the Airlines promised to add nsenene to their menu.

“We have picked lessons from the incident. Some of our customers enjoy nsenene. We understand that they were not in plenty this season hence the excitement. We are considering adding nsenene, a Ugandan delicacy to our menu for regional and international flights on request. This addition of nsenene on our menu will bring the Ugandan culture to the world. Our key products are people and the experience.”