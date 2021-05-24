Subscriptions to Tik tok, a video recording and sharing app has seen a considerably sizable upsurge in the recents month in Uganda, nearly replacing traditional social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter.

As many as three milion subscriptions have been registered locally in the last twelve months alone with the trend expected to continue higher in the next months.

According to Muyunga Faizo aka Kingfar Uganda, a renowned Tiktoker, the surge in numbers could have been aided by the ban on Facebook by government.

In January this year, days to the general elections, government instituted a ban on social media and the internet and Facebook remained locked out even after the ban was lifted a week or so later.

According to Kingfar, this must have helped Tiktok to trap desperate Ugandans that needed a place to shade off politically motivated stress.

Besides, Kingfar says that the app offers exciting features and ease of use that are only comparable to none. The provision to recording videos for self, filling into your favorite music tunes, a chatting space are all but hard to ignore.

With over 1.6m followers, Kingfar says he wouldn’t have expected anything more to market his content as a video content creator.

” it is the best application for marketing digital content. There are chances that all my subscribers on TikTok would follow me on my other platforms which would resultantly boost visibility and sales,” he told Watchdog in a telephone interview recently.

Celebrities jump into the queue:

A number of big name entertainment personalities have registered a commendable presence on the application of recent. Notably, these include Rema, Pallaso, A Pass, Chris Evans, Marry Bata, Sheeba, Spice Diana among others.

Does Tiktok pay loyalties to it’s subscribers?

The answer is no according to Kingfar. The attraction of it being so entertaining is what attracts users to it.

