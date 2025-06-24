Victoria University and EON Reality Launch Revolutionary AI-XR Education Model in Kampala

In the heart of Kampala, Victoria University (VU) unveiled a groundbreaking partnership with EON Reality on June 17, 2025, igniting excitement across Uganda’s academic landscape. The collaboration, part of EON Reality’s Spatial AI R&D Grant Program, introduced a revolutionary “Third Way” education model, blending artificial intelligence and extended reality (XR) to transform learning at VU’s vibrant campus.

The announcement buzzed through the university’s halls, where students like Aisha, a computer science sophomore, envisioned a future beyond traditional lectures.

“I’ve always dreamed of learning through real-world simulations,” she said, her eyes gleaming with anticipation. The partnership promised just that—immersive experiences where students could design virtual prototypes, explore digital ecosystems, or even simulate business ventures, all powered by EON Reality’s cutting-edge XR technology.

At the launch event, held at VU’s Business Innovation Hub near Market Plaza, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Lawrence Muganga spoke passionately about aligning education with Africa’s digital economy.

“This is more than a partnership; it’s a leap toward preparing our youth for a tech-driven world,” he declared, as EON Reality’s representatives showcased a demo of students navigating a virtual engineering lab. The audience, including local entrepreneurs and educators, marveled at the seamless integration of AI-driven analytics and XR environments.

For students like Michael, a business major, the program offered practical skills. “I can test market strategies in a virtual world before risking real capital,” he said, grinning. Faculty members, too, embraced the shift, with plans to integrate Spatial AI into curricula, from engineering to healthcare.

As Kampala’s skyline glowed under the evening sun, VU’s partnership with EON Reality marked a bold step toward redefining education. With the promise of hands-on, tech-infused learning, Victoria University was not just preparing students for jobs—it was shaping innovators for Africa’s digital future.