President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has called on Uganda’s sports fraternity to collaborate with the Ministry of Health to promote nationwide public health education, especially on proper nutrition and discipline among young people.

“Why can’t the sports fraternity partner with the Ministry of Health through the districts and go on radio every two weeks to talk about good nutrition, public health, and discipline?” the President asked.

“Families need to learn how to feed their children well. Matooke with salt is not enough. We must teach people about body-building foods, proteins and avoiding sickness from alcohol and promiscuity,” he added.

President Museveni, in the company of the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Museveni, made the remarks today while hosting a colourful luncheon at State House, Entebbe to celebrate Uganda’s sporting heroes.

The event honored three national sports teams that have brought Uganda international recognition through exceptional performance in football, basketball, and rugby.

Among the honoured teams was the Uganda U17 Men’s National Football Team (The Cubs), who made history by qualifying for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2025. Their qualification marks a major milestone as they became the first national football team in FUFA’s 100-year history to reach the World Cup stage.

Also recognised was the Senior Women’s National Basketball Team (The Gazelles), who clinched victory in the FIBA AfroBasket 2025 Zone 5 Championships held in Egypt. Their win secured Uganda a spot in the AfroBasket 2025 Women’s Championship set to take place in Côte d’Ivoire between July 26 and August 3, 2025.

The spotlight was equally placed on the Uganda Lady Cranes 15’s, the Women’s National Rugby Team, who triumphed in the Rugby Africa Cup Division 1 tournament held in Côte d’Ivoire. Their victories against Tunisia, Zimbabwe, and the hosts earned them promotion to the prestigious Africa Performance Division, placing them alongside continental powerhouses such as South Africa, Kenya and Madagascar.

The President commended the teams, attributing their rise to the country’s peace, stability and improved education system.

“I am very happy to be here to celebrate these three groups with Maama. Congratulations, and may the Almighty God bless you,” President Museveni said.

He emphasized that a well-fed and disciplined population would naturally produce more athletes, adding that Uganda is only beginning to tap into its full sports potential.

He reflected on the past, noting that what was previously lacking was peace and an education system that reached all children.

“When we brought peace and expanded the school system, especially Universal Primary Education, you began to see talent emerge. And yet, we have not even addressed areas like nutrition or built enough stadiums. But with just peace and education, we are already here. Imagine when we add nutrition, infrastructure, and sports-specific programs,” he said.

President Museveni listed the ongoing and upcoming stadium projects, including Namboole, Hoima, Akii Bua, and Nakivubo, while also calling for the rehabilitation of older facilities like Kakyeka in Mbarara and Maluku.

He urged technical teams to explore cost-effective solutions.

“I request the technical team to look for cheaper ways of repairing those stadiums. Once we have peace, a school system, stadiums, and early-stage nutrition sensitization we shall go far,” he said.

President Museveni also congratulated Maama Janet, recognizing her as a sportswoman by prayer and administration, praising her prayers and stable leadership in the Ministry of Education and Sports.

He reminisced about his own days as a sportsman in the 1960s.

“It’s now 60 years since I was a sportsman. In 1966, I played football and cricket. At that time, women were not active in sports like basketball or rugby. Now they are, and Ugandan women are doing well. They are tall, strong, and they eat millet. I saw them play in Australia. They didn’t win, but they showed great potential.”

He applauded the progress in women’s sports, noting that Uganda has always had football talent.

“We had great players like the late John Bunyenyezi. Today, with our Under-17 boys, our women in basketball and rugby we are seeing results,” he said.

President Museveni also emphasized that Uganda’s diverse terrain naturally produces different athletic strengths.

“The mountains of Kapchorwa produce athletes with strong lungs and muscles. In the lowlands of Lango and Teso, you find strong middle-distance runners. The talent is there, we just need to organize it,” he said.

He further reiterated his call to maintain a culture of frugality, similar to the UPDF’s discipline during difficult times.

“In the army, we didn’t have enough money, but our soldiers were determined. In the same way, let’s not be extravagant. Let’s use the little we have to build a strong foundation for our sports sector,” he said.

President Museveni affirmed that Uganda is on the move, pointing to the qualification for major tournaments like CHAN and AFCON, and called on all stakeholders to work together to build a sports ecosystem that begins with the child and ends with national victory.

On her part , the First Lady hailed Uganda’s rising sports stars and attributed their international success to the country’s peace and stability under President Museveni’s leadership.

“Your Excellency, I want to start by thanking you for always making the time to celebrate our young people who continue to raise our flag globally,” she said .

Maama Janet emphasized that the sports sub-sector has registered outstanding achievements in the various sports disciplines over the years, which she attributed to the stable environment in Uganda.

“We know that this would not be possible without a peaceful and stable country. Thank you for the sacrifice you pay to ensure a stable and enabling environment for our young population to thrive,” she added.

“Thank you for prioritizing sports infrastructure development, an avenue to nurture more talent but also an opportunity to host international sports events in the country.”

Speaking with pride, the First Lady presented three national teams that have achieved extraordinary milestones.

“Uganda is now ranked number 3 in Africa Rugby,” she proudly stated.

She emphasized that all these successes were possible because the engagements of National Teams, among others, have been funded by the Government of Uganda through the National Council of Sports.

Maama Janet did not miss the opportunity to inspire the youth, stressing the importance of moral values.

“To our young sports men and women, it is my prayer that you will continually embrace discipline and the fear of the Lord in your lives. Discipline is the key to enduring success and the fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom,” she said.

“Bring discipline to your private world; it is private victories that eventually produce sustained public victories. It is the small things you do when nobody is seeing that produce the big things that everybody wants to see.”

She also warned against social vices that derail success.

“The values of sexual purity, staying away from substance abuse and all forms of indiscipline, ensure that you maintain what you have started,” she said .

In her concluding remarks, the First Lady extended appreciation to the leadership across sports disciplines.

“Finally, let me thank the Heads of Football, Basketball, Rugby, the Athletes, Coaches, Managers, and all other stakeholders who have always stood with the Athletes.”

Hon. Joyce Moriku Kaducu, the State Minister for Primary Education, described the luncheon hosted in honour of Uganda’s outstanding sports achievers as a powerful affirmation of the value the nation places on sports and those who champion sports.

Hon. Kaducu said that when the President opens the doors of the highest office to the sports fraternity, it sends a very clear message to the country, noting that their efforts, victories, and their sacrifices matter to Uganda.

She described the gesture as more than ceremonial, calling it a celebration of national pride, national identity, and a moment to honor the men and women who carry Uganda’s flag with dignity on regional and global stages.

“Such recognition boosts morale, it inspires the next generation, and reinforces the role of sports in promoting unity and discipline. It also highlights our government’s commitment to investing in talent, infrastructure, and inclusive participation,” Hon. Kaducu emphasized.

“When the Head of State stands with the sports fraternity, it becomes a national call to elevate sports as a pillar of development and identity.”

Hon. Kaducu also took the opportunity to recognize the leadership of the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports.

“I also take this opportunity on behalf of the MoES fraternity to sincerely thank Maama Janet, our First Lady and the Minister of Education and Sports. Maama Janet has not only championed academic excellence at the MoES but she has also laid a firm foundation for sports development as a pillar of national transformation,”she said.

Hon. Kaducu further acknowledged Maama Janet’s practical impact on the ground.

“Mama Janet has also been instrumental in mobilizing resources for sports infrastructure, advocating for inclusive participation, and ensuring that sports are accessible to all Ugandans, regardless of their gender, their ability, or background. Her efforts have inspired a new generation of athletes and positioned Uganda as a rising star on the global stage. Maama, we appreciate your efforts.”

Turning to Uganda’s sports men and women, Hon. Kaducu encouraged them to remain focused and resilient.

The event was also attended by the president of the Federation of the Uganda Football Association (FUFA), Hon. Moses Magogo , Heads of Football, Basketball, Rugby, the Athletes, Coaches, Managers, among others.