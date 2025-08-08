Kampala, Uganda – August 8, 2025 – Uganda is set to host the Afro-Arab Youth Congress 2025 from October 7-10 at the prestigious Speke Resort Munyonyo, a landmark event announced by Hon. Balaam Barugahara, State Minister for Gender, Labour, and Social Development, on August 6.

Themed “Amplifying Youth Voices for Peace, Unity, and Prosperity,” the congress will draw over 1,000 youth leaders from Africa and the Arab world, including three Heads of State, ministers, and development partners. This shift from the congress’s traditional March timing may reflect Uganda’s strategic pivot to deepen ties with Arab nations, amid a 2023 UNESCO report citing a 13.3% youth unemployment rate across Africa.

Mr Barugahara, a former music promoter turned politician with a diverse business portfolio—including a 5-star hotel commissioned by President Yoweri Museveni in 2022—emphasized Uganda’s readiness to lead youth empowerment discussions. The event aligns with the 2022 National Youth Policy, targeting the 78% youth demographic identified in the 2024 Uganda Bureau of Statistics census.

The congress will feature keynote sessions, panel discussions, youth-led exhibitions, cultural showcases, and a non-elective General Assembly to adopt the Kampala Declaration on Afro-Arab Youth Cooperation.

President Museveni, a staunch Pan-Africanist and Patron of the Afro-Arab Youth Council, whose secretariat is based in Uganda, has been instrumental in securing the host role. The initiative responds to a 2021 Afrobarometer survey, where 65% of African youth reported feeling excluded from decision-making, aiming to foster cross-regional collaboration.

Local reactions are mixed. While some, like youth activist Alinda K. Bashir, applaud the focus on child welfare—echoing ministry slogans about happiness and impact—others question the event’s inclusivity given high unemployment, especially among young women, where rates exceed 30% in Sub-Saharan Africa per 2023 Matsh data. As preparations intensify, Uganda positions itself as a hub for youth-driven change.