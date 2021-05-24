Popular motivational speaker and social entrepreneur Frank Gashumba has lashed out at Kamuli Woman MP Rebecca Kadaga for shedding crocodile tears after falling out with the ruling establishment.

On Sunday, Kadaga got a shock of her life when the NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC) dumped her in favour of Jacob Oulanyah as preferred choice for Parliament Speakership position.

Hours later, Kadaga organized a press conference at Hotel Africana where she revealed that she will contest for the position on an independent ticket.

She further urged Ugandans to call on their respective MPs to rally behind her in an election that’s going to take place today Monday at Kololo Independence grounds.

However according to Gashumba, Kadaga is just pretending to be on the side of ordinary Ugandans after getting disappointed by her colleagues in NRM.

He says for decades, the legislator has not been caring about the welfare of Ugandans and that she has always sided with the Executive to violate human rights of citizens.

“For the first time in her Political career, now Rebecca Kadaga believes people can influence how MPs conduct themselves in Parliament?She has been in Speakers office for 20yrs (including 10 as Deputy Speaker) but when did MPs ever behave as people’s representatives? “Gashumba wondered.

” Ngu ask your MP to vote me. When 85% of Ugandans said TOGIKWATAKO, what did she do? She allowed evicted MPs who opposed raping MPs, she suspended some, allowed SFC into Parliament to beat up MPs. Didn’t she know these MPs were representing people?”

Gashumba is a renowned nemesis of Kadaga and their feud dates way back in 2016 when the latter described the former as a foreigner who had the freedom to abuse Ugandans.

Appearing on a radio talk show, Kadaga said, “Uganda is really a lenient country; how can Gashumba, a Rwandese, abuse us in Uganda? He can’t do this in Rwanda; I even don’t know his work.”

