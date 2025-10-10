Over the weekend, Uganda hosted the first hip-hop orchestra concert at the Kampala Serena Hotel that saw attendance from a big number of people from different walks of life.

Navio, also known as Daniel Kigozi was the main man behind the show and after the success of the event, he etched his name in history with the extraordinary performance that was exhibited.

Themed ‘Sound of Independence’, the enchanting night showcased the vibrant pulse of modern African artistry, redefining the possibilities within the region’s musical tapestry.

Under the masterful direction of Navio and Polycarp Kyagulanyi, the 42-piece Kampala Jazz Orchestra, along with the Aka Dope Band, delivered a compelling program that harmoniously blended classical masterpieces with Navio’s greatest compositions.

Hosted by comedian Patrick Salvador, the event celebrated a dazzling lineup of emerging talents, including The Homie, Og Stash, Tushi Polo, Tungi, Lagum the Rapper, Son of Aboda, Lucas Blacc, Dag Mizzo, and Pryce Teeba.

Commenting about the show, Navio said the concert transcended mere entertainment; it was a cultural statement.

“By uniting the orchestra with our Hip Hop heritage, we have demonstrated that this genre has a profound place in Africa,” Navio said.

This dynamic performance not only reaffirmed Navio’s status as a groundbreaking force in hip-hop but also elevated the essence of orchestral music in Africa.

Just when the energy peaked, surprise performances by Levixone and Elijah Kitaka swept the audience off their feet. As the night unfolded, celebrated icons such as The Mith, Cindy, Fefe Busi, Mun G, KS Alpha, Big Trill, Flex d’paper, Vampos, Benon, Viboyo, Sheena Skies, Babaluku, and Lyrical G took the stage.

Their electrifying performances resonated deeply, sparking fervent applause and culminating in a thrilling standing ovation that echoed through the auditorium. This unforgettable night was a testament to the power of music and unity within the Hip Hop fraternity.

Navcorp and Fenon Events orchestrated the production of the show, lighting and stage design with remarkable precision, transforming the venue into an affluent performance space.