Mpiima Johnson believes he can go on to wave the Ugandan flag across borders with his music and content creations.

Uganda boasts a couple of stars who have made it from scratch to the biggest stages in the world. From Eddy Kenzo, Triplets Ghetto Kids, Masaka Kids Africana, the list goes on.

Apart from their raw talents, the common characteristic of all the above-mentioned is the courage, self-belief, and zeal that they ooze. Mpiima Johnson is not any different!

Mpiima Johnson is the brain behind the popular Trending love songs including ‘Tek You Out’ ,‘Awana Love’, ‘I will Never Leave You’ and more. Today we met up with him to know more about his inspirations and career.

Born in Entebbe, Uganda, Mpiima Johnson currently lives in Kampala Central where he is hustling to make ends meet. He is a Ugandan Artist and a Digital content creator based in Kampala, his music and contents are made in Luganda and English.

Mpiima Johnson, as he prefers to be called, only started his music career in 2020. His first release dubbed ‘Awana Love’ received considerably good airplay in Kampala Uganda.

“I started my music career 2019 but I was recognized in year 2020 with my first song ‘Awana Love’ following ‘Tek You Out’. Which became a hit, especially in Central Uganda where I started with my music promotion,” he told our reporter.

Listening to his music, it is easily noticeable that he loves the soft touch of Love, Afro, R&B and attaches feelings to his music.

Mpiima’s inspirations also point in that direction, “I am inspired by artists like Chris Brown, Jason Derulo, Zayn Malik, and Justin Bieber,” he told us.

Mpiima Johnson is in the company of proven talents in the industry and that could prove a great deal in his quest for stardom.

Mpiima is not shy of clearly stating that one of his biggest dreams is to achieve international status as a musician.