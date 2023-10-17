The Commandant Military Police, Brigadier General William Bainomugisha has appreciated the Uganda Prisons Academy for training soldiers of Military Police in Prisoners Handling.

Brig Gen Bainomugisha was yesterday speaking at the Uganda Prisons Headquarters, Luzira during the pass out of 184 Military Police soldiers who were undergoing a one-month course in Prisoners Handling.

He said that the course was necessary for the soldiers given that the functions of Military Police include enforcing law and order within the armed forces, reinforcing civil Police, detention and apprehension of offenders and custodian of UPDF inmates.

The Commandant Uganda Prisons Academy, Commissioner of Prisons Brenda Sana hailed the soldiers for the exemplary discipline that they exhibited during the one-month training.

She added that the soldiers were taken through administration, records management, procedures for prisons labour allocation, rehabilitation programs, basic human rights for prisoners, ideology, and several demonstrations of the daily handling of prisoners.

The commandant extended gratitude for the working relationship with sister institutions ever since their first 2018 when they had the first intake of Military personnel training.

The course attracted 184 soldiers from the military police which the commandant said is regarded as the basic course that takes 9 months but the training that has been provided is good enough and even some can work in Uganda prisons now.

The best performers included: Capt Junior Owerawho, Private Masereka Rogers and Private Krista Awayo.