The Big Brother Naija: All-Stars Edition took an electrifying turn on Sunday night as the jury voted out Kiddwaya, who coincidentally received the least votes. After a week filled with intense drama, strikes, and strict Big Brother interactions, fans had mixed reactions to his exit.

Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu set the tone for the evening as he began by inquiring about the stairwell kiss between Kiddwaya and Mercy. Mercy denied any knowledge of their secret kiss, claiming afterwards that she was intoxicated while Kiddwaya said it was a small kiss he didn’t expect the cameras to capture. It appears they forgot that Big Brother has eyes everywhere and he is always watching.

As anticipation for the eviction grew, the jury members—Saskay from the Shine Your Eye season, Elozonam from the Pepper Dem season, and Vee from the Lockdown season—gave their verdicts from the bottom two, Kiddwaya and Tolani Baj. They decided to save Tolanibaj because of her ‘situationship’ with Neo and fans are divided about the decision, especially Vee’s, who they had expected to send Tolanibaj packing instead. Interestingly, their decision tallied with the voters as Kiddwaya only polled 1.95% of total votes cast while Tolanibaj recorded 2.03%. Controversial housemate, Seyi was also in the bottom three with 2.66%.

Kiddwaya had managed to capture the hearts of audiences earlier in the season with his fun demeanour and tactical skills. Still, viewers were divided about his strategy as they couldn’t reconcile it with his ‘Lockdown’ persona. Ultimately, his constant scheming lost him some much-needed votes and landed him in the bottim and at mercy of the jury. Ebuka announced Kiddwaya’s eviction, to the shock of the housemates. As he bid farewell to the Big Brother Naija house, viewers were left wondering about the impact of his departure on the dynamics of the game.

Before signing off for the evening, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu warned the housemates to be very careful about the strong opinions they share in the house, noting that their images were on the line. This came in response to the disappointing display observed after the Saturday night party, hinting at the organiser’s disapproval of certain utterances within the house.

Ebuka also noted that fans should expect a new twist that will add a fresh layer of drama. To this end, four new houseguests – Prince and Lucy from the Lockdown season, Omashola and Kim Oprah from the Pepper Dem Season—made their entrance. Viewers are expecting the ‘non-gamers’ to inject new energy into the game. The arrival of Biggie House Guests will certainly shake up alliances and stir the pot of drama even further. The 4 House Guests are not in competition for the cash prize of N120 million.

However, their entrance into the show means that the stakes are now a little higher as the game play will most definitely evolve. Going forward, fans will have to vote harder to keep their faves in thr running for the finale.

