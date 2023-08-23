At least thirty (30) abductees were rescued today after they reported to the FARDC base in Erengeti. This follows last week’s joint UPDF/FARDC attack in Tingwe Hills where 19 abductees were rescued.

The joint Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) operation Shujaa against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) terrorists in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has intensified leading to successive achievements for the joint forces.

The joint UPDF/FARDC Operation Shujaa today, in the general areas of Maxabo in North Kivu, came in contact with the ADF terrorists and one rocket-propelled grenade launcher (RPG) was recovered and one woman was rescued.

On 20th August 2023 at around 1630 hrs in the South West of Kimberembere the joint forces under UPDF’s 11th Bn, operating in the general areas of Maxabo got in contact with the ADF group and one terrorist was put out of action, 01 PKM machine gun and two SMGs were recovered.

The joint forces are still pursuing the group suspected to be under the command of one of the ADF senior commanders Muhammad Lumisa and Rafiki.