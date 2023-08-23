Famed Musican-cum politician Rachel Zirabamuzaale Magoola has finally lifted lid on why she chose to side with President Yoweri Museveni over Bobi Wine despite the latter being a fellow musician.

Magoola won the Bugweri district Woman MP contest in 2021 on the endorsement of the ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM party, against popular public opinion that she would likely align with the former Kyadondo East MP for their close ties in the music industry.

While being interviewed by the “inside out’s” Simon Muyanga Lutaaya on Tuesday, 22, the “Obangaina ” hit maker revealed that despite the two being musicians, she has never been attached to his counterpart’s political ideology, which is why they were on opposite sides in 2021.

Asked to explain whether she feels no guilty for betraying a comrade, Magoola unapologetically states that since she didn’t solicit for Wine’s endorsement as she sought votes, there is absolutely no reason why she would feel guilty. Besides, she says she has been a member of the ruling party since her school days.

” I became a member of the NRM since I was young when my mother’s teacher’s salary use used come in time so I didn’t have to beg at school to sit exams. Since then, a lot has been done and a lot has not been done. So, I felt I need to also offer a contribution towards the progress of my country.” Magoola revealed.

Inspire of the above, the politician notes that she holds special recognition for Bobi Wine as a musician, unapologetically naming him on of the best the country has ever had.

On whether she would attend the NUP leader’s music concert if she were invited to one, Magoola swiftly responds to the affirmative, indicating that there is always always thick line that separates public life and politics.l

Magoola also hinted on what she would do if the man from Magere beat her NRM party in an election. ” I don’t think think I would have a problem with him. He would be the Head of State and I would respect that as the will of the people ”

She,however, rules out the possibility of working with NUP in the new government, saying g she would still be a member of theparty even when it goes to the opposition side.

On whether she will seek the mandate of the people of Bugweri to continue legislating for them in the 12th Parliament, she shakes her head in approval, revealing that there still remains a lot of unfinished business such as lobbying more for the ongoing programme to build shelters for the vulnerable elderly and the Skilling teenage mothers, among others.