Best of Kampala (B.O.K) is to present the highly anticipated “Pop Up Beach Festival“ event, set to take place at the prestigious Lugogo Tennis Center Arena in Kampala on the 5th and 6th of August, 2023.

The Pop Up Beach Festival is to be a showstopper, bringing together thousands of patrons and featuring Africa’s and Kampala’s top DJs and artists ready to display unforgettable experiences.

According to Best of Kampala, the Pop-Up Beach Experience Edition aims to redefine Kampala’s nightlife by introducing a unique and magical event that celebrates the city’s vibrant entertainment community.

“With over 5 years of experience in promotions, marketing, sponsorships, events, restaurant & bar operations, B.O.K is committed to creating a memorable experience that showcases the utmost respect for its sponsorship and partner brands and the broader Ugandan entertainment community,” said Mr Godwin Abooki, Managing Director of Best of Kampala while addressing the media on Wednesday evening.

This edition of B.O.K boasts a star-studded lineup of both international and Ugandan DJs and artists, guaranteeing an electrifying atmosphere and non-stop entertainment. Headlining the event are the internationally acclaimed artists Nasty C, Pcee and Justine99, whose performances are sure to leave the audience in awe.

Joining them will be other international acts like Kabza De Small, Daliwonga, MS DSF, DJ Barbie, Fully Focus, DJ Joozey, DJ Higa, DJ Rusam, Tango Supreme, and Alternate Sound.

Representing Uganda’s vibrant music scene are local favourites such as DJ Slick Stuart, DJ Jose 256, DJ Alisha, DJ Lito, DJ Young Money, DJ Big Allan, DJ VX Faisal, DJ Tenyis, Edwizzy Selekta, DJ Etania, Sir Aludah, DJ Dash, and talented artists including Alien Skin, Navio, The Mith, Mun G, Vinka, Feffe Bussi, and Fik Fameica.

Mr Abooki once again expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming event and the future of the B.O.K brand. “With each edition, we aim to raise the bar and deliver exceptional entertainment experiences for the people of Kampala. The Pop-Up Beach Festival is just the continuation of an incredible journey, and we can’t wait to share more unforgettable moments with our audience.”

To complement the stellar music lineup, B.O.K has partnered with the esteemed La Paroni to create a delightful selection of food and beverages, ensuring that attendees have a memorable dining experience. The event production will be flawlessly executed by ATS Events, renowned for delivering seamless and awe-inspiring experiences, making the Pop-Up Beach Festival truly one-of-a-kind.

“B.O.K would also like to extend heartfelt appreciation to its esteemed sponsors – La Peroni’s, Martel, ATS Events, NBS TV, Afro Mobile App, Next radio, Protea Hotel, and Cira Motors – for their unwavering support and commitment in making this event a resounding success. We are also thrilled to announce that the 2-day B.O.K Pop-Up Beach Festival will be hosted by the dynamic duo of event experts, Sharon Julie and Magezi Marvin, representing BAZI GLAM Events and Mr.EVENTC, respectively. With their wealth of experience and passion for creating unforgettable experiences, Sharon and Marvin are set to take this event to new heights,” he said.

Building upon the success of previous B.O.K editions, which have featured top DJs and artists like Major League DJs, Dj Maphorisa, DBN Gogo, The Ben, Mr Jazziq, and more, the Pop-Up Beach Festival promises to set a new benchmark for entertainment experiences in Kampala. B.O.K.’s dedication to creating exceptional events has garnered a loyal following, and this edition is poised to exceed all expectations.

Meanwhile, the Pop-Up Beach Festival marks the first of five editions planned for this year. Following this event, B.O.K will host the Bugolobi Mini-Edition in September, the Brunch at the Avenue Edition in October, and the Kololo Mini-Edition in November. The first was in January but was cancelled.

As of now, the Pop-up beach festival tickets are up for sale and revellers will be parting with 120k for a one-day pass and 200k for a 2-day pass. There are early bird tickets being sold at 80k for the one-day pass and 160k for the 2-day pass.

“Be a part of this historic event, where music and elegance collide to create an atmosphere like no other. Save the dates, 5th and 6th August 2023, and get ready to embark on an unforgettable journey of music, fashion, and enchantment,” said Mr Abooki.