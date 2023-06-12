Singer Alien Skin, real name Patrick Mulwana last Friday proved that indeed With God every is possible after announcing and staging a successful music concert at Freedom City which he had announced in less than a week.

This was his maiden music show and it was full to the brim to the extent that the gate were closed before 7pm. Those who missed a chance to access inside the venue, watched the singer perform on the big screens out of the Freedom City hall where the show took place.

The ‘sitya danger’ hit maker was persuaded to stage a music concert by events organizer Abbey Musinguzi alias Abitex, days after being slapped by fellow musician Pallaso.

The singer decided to stage the show on the same date (9th June, 2023) with Pallaso’s. But thankfully both musicians had successful shows.

But who is Alien Skin?

Patrick Mulwana alias Alien Skin was born in 1996 in Kansanga, a Kampala city suburb.

In his early days, he loved music and his role models were Bobi Wine and Kenzo and some Jamaican dance hall artists.

Born in a humble family, Alien Skin hustled so hard, doing all kinds odd jobs toake ends meet. He also participated in street rapping with his friends who nicknamed him Alien which he branded into Alien Skin.

In 2017, he started writing his songs as he raps them with his colleagues in the Ghetto corridors. In December 2019, he fully developed the desire to sing, this was after failing to raise school fees for his university studies. However, while at school he mastered the art of graphic designing and that became a source of his survival before breaking through in music. He started taking his songs to the radio and big clubs but DJs could not play them.

However, Alien Skin’s songs became popular through Tiktok, a famous social media channel and gained popularity after his music went viral including two singles Tonkaka and Tulabise (Embozi Yo Etambuza Enkola). Lockdown song also scored much for him and club DJs started considering his music thus breaking through.

Alien Skin sings in a new Music genre ‘Ragga Mu seketu’ which he started in 2019. This music genre is made up of an original Ugandan music mix of genres including Ragga and Luga flow. He has so far one album called ‘He did it’ with over 22 songs.

Last week, despite the tense pressure of the concert, he dropped a new single called ‘Mpalana’ Featuring Os Suuna. Alien Skin is a true definition of many of Uganda’s artists that have started their music careers from scratch and have changed Uganda’s music industry. Others include Jose Chameleone, Bobi Wine, Bebe Cool, Mesach Ssemakula, Late Mwozey Radio, Ziza Bafana, King Saha, Gravity Omutuuju, Fik Famaica, Fefe Busi and many others.

His songs have inspired the majority of the young generation and this is the major age group that supported his concert, Sitya Danger. However, he set a precedent that has proven that even young or less celebrated musicians can stand and compete with the so-called stars not by fighting but by showcasing their talents and using the fans to be their judges.