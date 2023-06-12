The former Prime of Uganda, John Patrick Amama Mbabazi was recently hospitalized in London, UK over deteriorating health condition.

Fortunately, Mr. Mbabazi is responding to medication and recovering steadily after showing some good signs for recovery.

In a video clip making rounds on social media, Amama Mbabazi is seen walking with crutches out of Dukes Hotel in London with the help of three individuals.

In the same clip, the former Secretary General for the National Resistance Movement is appearing to be writhing in pain as he exits the hotel.

“To all those that have sent me get-well-soon messages, I thank you for your encouragement, sympathy and love. It is not true that I got a stroke. I had a back ailment which was fixed & I have actually in the last week or so been involved in fairly heavy diplomatic work. Thanks,” Amama Mbabazi tweeted.

Who is Amama Mbabazi

John Patrick Amama Mbabazi was born on 16 January 1949. He served as the ninth Prime Minister of Uganda from 24 May 2011 to 19 September 2014. He played an instrumental role in Uganda’s protracted liberation struggle from several tyrannical governments (1972-1986) and is a founding member of the National Resistance Movement.

Mbabazi served as the member of parliament for the Kinkiizi West constituency in Kanungu District, a position he held from 1996 until 2016 when he ran unsuccessfully for the Presidency.

Before joining politics, Mbabazi worked as a state attorney in the Attorney General’s Chambers from 1976 to 1978, rising to the position of secretary of the Uganda Law Council from 1977 to 1979. Between 1986 and 1992, he served as head of the External Security Organization. He has also served as Minister of State in the President’s Office, in charge of political affairs.

Mbabazi became secretary of the NRM caucus in the Constituent Assembly that drafted the 1995 Uganda Constitution. Between 1986 and 1992, he was Minister of State for Defence. Subsequently, he served as Minister of State for Regional Cooperation from 1998 to 2001. He was Attorney General and Minister of Justice from 2004 to 2006, a feat that earned him the moniker “Super Minister”.

Mbabazi was appointed as Minister of Defence in 2006, a position he held until he was appointed as Minister of Security. He served as Minister of Security from February 2009 until May 2011, when he was appointed Prime Minister. He was Secretary General of the NRM from November 2005 to January 2015.