The Mukono Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Fatuma Ndisaba and her Deputy Mike Ssegawa have commended Special Presidential Advisor Joan Kakwenzire for being an enterprising farmer.

They said Ms. Kakwenzire is among the Ugandans who have listened to President Yoweri Museveni’s gospel of creating wealth through commercial agriculture.

To say this, the two Commissioners had visited Ms. Kakwenzire’s mixed farm located in Mwanyangiri village, Wankoba Parish in Mukono district on Monday 12th June 2023.

Ms. Kakwenzire is the head of Poverty Alleviation Department at State House. At her farm, she rears cattle for milk, pigs and poultry. She has a 3 acre banana plantation and also produces wine from bananas.

In Wankoba, Ms. Kakwenzire gives out free cattle to the area residents to help them improve their livelihoods through agriculture.

The Presidential Advisor has also helped the residents to safeguard their land which in turn they have used to undertake commercial agriculture.

RDC Ndisaba requested SPA Kakwenzire to spread the program to other parts of Mukono in that she helps other Ugandans to fight poverty.

“We are grateful that you’ve shared your time and resources with people of this parish. What we have seen and learned from the farm tours should be something our farmers need to come and see,” said Hajjat Ndisaba.

Ms. Kakwenzire said she is planning to invite students from universities to spend their time on her farm to learn practical farming skills.