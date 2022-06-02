Ndugwa Deus commonly known as Grenade official was arrested by Kajjansi police on Tuesday before appearing in Court the following day. He was charged with criminal trespass and constantly threatening his ex-lover (Chiroto).

The Nkuloga singer practiced what he preached as he is reportedly believed to have used juju (witchcraft) on his lover Chiroto and this led to their break up.

While in the USA Chiroto was tipped off by her maid who said she saw Deus bringing funny stuff into the house not once, not twice. Evidence she also found in her bed under her pillow on return.

It was during Ramadhan and being a Muslim lady, Chiroto doesn’t believe in witchcraft. When she talked with Grenade he tried to explain to her about his “Jaja’s” (how important it was for him to carry on with whatever operations he was handling ) which the lady thought were her grandparents only to find out from her cousins that he meant Spirits. She then asked him not to step foot at her house ever again, something Grenade refused to respect and later led to his criminal trespass charge and arrest.

Chiroto then bribed Grenade’s stepsister and uncle who only asked for Ugx1.5m (one million five hundred shillings only) to spill the juice about Grenade’s dark past.

Chiroto was born in California and raised in New York but her mother is from Uganda (Mbale district). One day while in a saloon (Uganda), Grenade approached her with his friends and they exchanged Instagram accounts. They started chit chatting and later she fell deeply in love with him. The relationship would have been a year in June if they hadn’t broken up.

She said she loved him so much that he didn’t need Juju, she even used to buy him clothes and Versace boxers whenever she went for a trip but the Nkuloga singer was serious about what he sang about.