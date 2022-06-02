Former Miss Uganda contestant Doreen Kabareebe popularly known for her always enticing pictures on social media is going to represent Uganda and East Africa at the MS Beauty pageant in Miami Florida. The pageant was supposed to take place in 2020 but Covid-19 happened and it was postponed to 2022.

When asked if she had the necessary qualifications (beauty with brains). Doreen asked the presenter if she could name any beauty with brains better than her in the entertainment industry.

“Quin Abenakyo….” –the presenter responded.

Doreen did not hesitate and asked for Abenakyo’s level of education. When told she had a degree, Doreen said she has a masters and soon going back for a PHD so she’s far better and cannot in any way be compared to the under-educated Abenakyo. She said she is the perfect definition of beauty with brains.

When asked if plus-size models like her are allowed in the competition, Doreen said she’s a beauty queen and curves are allowed, and its only models who are required to be skinny.

She was asked about her sugar daddy relationship and she said she knows nothing about any sugar daddy but had a boyfriend which she prefers to keep private.

Doreen then said that she is not like Zahara Toto who keeps parading all the men she dates and that she can count like 6 (six) of Zahara’s men and yet being a woman, it’s something that is believed to be disrespectful in the African Traditional society.