Lugazi, Buikwe District – On September 20, 2025, a landmark meeting at Ningo Body Flex Gym in Lugazi Central brought together ghetto youth leaders, security officials, and community organizers to lay the groundwork for the Buikwe Lugazi Ghetto Structure SACCO, a savings and credit cooperative aimed at empowering marginalized youth through government programs. The event, convened by Buikwe ghetto coordinator Ningo Ahmed—widely known as Champion Ningo or Yellow Brigade Commander—marked a significant step toward economic inclusion for the district’s informal settlement residents.

The gathering was graced by Buikwe’s Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Maj. David Matovu, and District Internal Security Officer (DISO), Mr. Keneth, who underscored their commitment to mobilizing ghetto youth for national development initiatives. The officials recently visited Maj. Gen. Christopher Ddamulira Sserunjogi, Director of Crime Intelligence, to discuss strategies for integrating Buikwe’s youth into programs like the Parish Development Model (PDM) and Operation Wealth Creation (Myoga). Maj. Gen. Ddamulira pledged to meet the youth once mobilization efforts are complete, signaling high-level support for the initiative.

Ningo Ahmed rallied leaders from various ghetto zones across Buikwe, urging them to organize under a unified SACCO to access funding and resources. “This is our chance to transform lives through collective action,” he declared, emphasizing projects like agribusiness and vocational training. The SACCO aims to tap into PDM’s Shs100 million revolving fund per parish, already supporting over 30 SACCOs in the district, and Myoga’s agricultural schemes, particularly Irish potato farming.

A key highlight was the presence of Mukono’s ghetto team, led by Salongo Katumba Dick Mazinga and Nyumera Shamirah, who shared insights from their successful SACCO models. Maj. Matovu lauded the Mukono delegation for helping Buikwe’s youth “share the presidential ghetto cake”—a nod to government allocations for urban poor communities. Mazinga, a respected figure in Mukono’s ghetto structures, emphasized solidarity: “We’re here to show our brothers in Buikwe how organization unlocks opportunities.”

Maj. Matovu assured attendees of full cooperation from security agencies, directing the district’s Commercial Officer and Community Development Officer to assist in SACCO formation, from drafting bylaws to financial training. He also promised to connect the youth with local business leaders for mentorship and startup capital, fostering sustainable ventures. “We’re building a future where ghetto youth are entrepreneurs, not outcasts,” he said.

The meeting set the stage for an upcoming visit by Maj. Gen. Ddamulira, expected to galvanize Buikwe’s youth further. Attendees described the event as a “game-changer,” aligning with President Yoweri Museveni’s wealth creation agenda, which recently saw UGX 5 billion allocated to ghetto SACCOs in Kampala. With Buikwe poised to replicate these gains, the SACCO’s launch within weeks could empower thousands, driving projects in farming, manufacturing, and skills development along the Kampala-Jinja corridor.

As the ghetto youth of Buikwe organize, the collaboration with Mukono’s pioneers like Mazinga signals a growing movement to transform informal settlements into hubs of economic vitality.