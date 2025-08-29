Fred Bulungu, a 29-year-old medical practitioner from Kyanamukaaka Subcounty in Masaka District, has declared his ambition to contest for the position of LCV Councillor in the 2026 general elections.

“I hope to advocate for clean, piped water in our communities, ensure the proper distribution of essential drugs in local health centres, and improve road infrastructure,” Bulungu told Watchdog Uganda during a visit to his medical clinic in Bukunda, Masaka.

Born on 31st July 1996, Bulungu is the first-born in a family of nine children. He grew up in Masaka District under the care of Ms. Nanteza Getrude and Mr. Samula Like. He attended Ndegeya Primary School, St. Joseph Kiyimbwe, and St. Gerald Vocational School, before earning a certificate and a postgraduate diploma in nursing from Rakai School of Nursing in 2018.

Reflecting on his early leadership experiences, Bulungu shared, “I held leadership roles in school, especially in college, and served as Minister for Welfare. That is where my ambition to lead and serve the community began.”

Bulungu’s career path reflects his dual commitment to healthcare and social service. “Growing up, I always wanted to be a medical doctor and a social worker. Now, I aim to combine these passions to improve leadership and service delivery in Kyanamukaaka Subcounty,” he said.

Healthcare Challenges and Solutions

Kyanamukaaka Subcounty, part of Bukoto Central Constituency, comprises nine parishes: Kyantale, Buyinja, Zzimwe, Buyaga, Kamuzinda, Bugere, Kyesiiga, Buliiro, and Kitunga. Bulungu emphasizes the need for improved health services.

“As a medical practitioner, I have observed significant gaps in our health facilities. Patients trek long distances for care, and pregnant women risk their lives traveling far to deliver,” he said. He noted that some communities, such as Buyinja and Kamuzinda, lack health centres entirely, forcing residents to rely on private hospitals.

Bulungu highlighted the shortage of essential drugs, inadequate manpower, and poor infrastructure in existing health facilities. “As a leader, I will advocate for more health facilities and ensure the government and other stakeholders take over and maintain these centres,” he added.

Water and Road Infrastructure

For over 40 years, Bulungu says communities in Kyanamukaaka Subcounty have lacked access to piped water despite having water sources and swamps nearby. “Even with engineers and funding, we still receive poor services. I will prioritize ensuring piped water reaches our villages,” he said.

On road infrastructure, he added, “Our roads are in poor condition, yet Kyanamukaaka is an agricultural hub. Farmers and traders need reliable roads to transport goods to markets. I will work to improve this critical infrastructure.”

Youth Engagement and Education

Bulungu is also focused on youth development. He encourages young people to avoid gambling and instead engage in productive activities such as farming, forming savings groups, and entrepreneurship. He has organized annual sports tournaments, providing a platform to discover talent, with some youths earning scholarships or starting self-employed ventures.

He noted the educational gaps in the subcounty, such as the absence of a secondary school in Zzimwe parish, and intends to advocate for better access to education.

Inspiration and Personal Interests

Inspired by leaders like Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine) and Professor Patrick Lumumba, Bulungu attributes his leadership vision to their teachings. “Their work and documentaries have shaped my approach to leadership, management, and community service,” he said.

As Kyanamukaaka Subcounty prepares for the 2026 elections, Fred Bulungu positions himself as a community-focused candidate committed to improving healthcare, infrastructure, education, and youth empowerment.