1. A Stunning Addition to Kampala’s Skyline

RR Pearl Tower One is a soaring 25-storey Grade A office building that commands attention with its sleek, modern design. Nestled on Yusuf Lule Road, it’s more than just a structure—it transforms the city skyline into a symbol of ambition and progress.

2. An Emotional Tribute with Real Impact

Named in memory of Ruparelia’s late son, Rajiv Ruparelia, who tragically passed away in May 2025, the tower doubles as a heartfelt memorial. Sudhir described it as “a symbol of memory and hope,” emphasizing how it honors Rajiv’s legacy within the fabric of Kampala’s development.

3. A Multi-Faceted, State-of-the-Art Complex

Pearl Business Park isn’t just offices—it’s part of an ambitious 20-acre mixed-use development. Phase one delivers 16 lettable floors spanning 27,240 sqm, supported by two levels of parking accommodating 360 cars, advanced fire safety systems, and robust security infrastructure.

4. Innovative Facilities and Experiences

The Park includes:

High-speed, dual fibre-optic connectivity ensuring uninterrupted operations. A shopping mall, a five-star hotel, and a modern hospital envisioned for completion in later phases

A fully outfitted fitness center, sauna, and panoramic views across Kampala’s skyline

5. Sustainability at Its Core

Pearl Business Park exemplifies a modern, eco-sensitive approach: it uses solar power, energy-efficient lighting, and green design principles that reflect the Ruparelia Group’s dedication to environmental responsibility.

6. Strategic Location, Seamless Access

Sitting in one of Kampala’s most secure and accessible zones, Pearl Business Park grants swift access to the central business district and major highways, including the northern bypass. Its parking and entry infrastructure are purpose-built for convenience.

7. A Magnet for Business and Employment

Commercial interest has surged—demand for lease space is strong, making the project a “hot cake in high demand.”

Additionally, the project has opened up over 40 job roles in areas such as building management, security, housekeeping, and technical services, reinforcing the Ruparelia Group’s commitment to inclusive job creation.

8. Legacy in the Making for Uganda’s Real Estate

The sheer scale and ambition of Pearl Business Park mark it as a milestone in Uganda’s real estate evolution. With over 124,560 sqm planned across commercial, retail, residential, and healthcare spaces, it’s setting new standards and reflecting the Ruparelia Group’s vision as a leader in sustainable development.

Conclusion

RR Pearl Tower One and the broader Pearl Business Park aren’t just property developments—they’re bold statements. With its world-class design, strategic facilities, emotional resonance, and economic promise, the project is defining Kampala’s future. It’s a modern legacy in steel and glass, drawing attention from all corners—investors, business leaders, and the broader public.