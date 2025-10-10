GULU, Uganda – The engines roared to life in Gulu City as the Rajiv Ruparelia Memorial Rally, the sixth round of Uganda’s National Rally Championship (NRC), kicked off on October 9, drawing thousands of fans to honor the late motorsport enthusiast Rajiv Ruparelia.

The two-day event, spanning October 9-11 and covering 260.88 kilometers of demanding terrain, blends fierce competition with heartfelt remembrance of Ruparelia, who tragically died in a car crash on May 3 at age 28.

Organized by the Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda (FMU) and Central Motor Club (CMC), the rally flagged off at Kaunda Grounds, with Gulu’s mayor presiding amid cheers from sponsors and spectators. Twenty-seven crews, including NRC leaders Ronald Sebuguzi (241 points) and Ponsiano Lwakataka (235 points), vied for crucial points in a tight championship race.

Day One featured challenging stages like Noblakes (15.01 km) and Wobbly (27.42 km), followed by the crowd-pleasing Super Special Stage at Pece War Memorial Stadium, run twice for head-to-head thrills.

Tragedy struck early as fan-favorite Ponsiano Lwakataka rolled his vehicle and withdrew from the event. After Competitive Stage 2 (CS2), Hassan Alwi Jr. led with a time of 21:02.5, followed closely by Duncan Mubiru (21:04.6) and Sebuguzi (21:15.7).

Day Two promises more intensity with stages including the Rajiv Ruparelia Power Stage (18.05 km), offering bonus points. Beyond the adrenaline, the rally pays tribute to Ruparelia’s legacy in motorsport, education, and business through tree planting and borehole drilling in Gulu, reflecting his philanthropic spirit.

“Rajiv was a great mind, a brother, and a father figure who gave more than he ever received,” said close friend Gideon Kirumira at the launch. Integrated with Gulu City Oktoberfest, the event has electrified northern Uganda, boosting tourism and community spirit as fans flock to Pece Stadium for today’s super special showdown.