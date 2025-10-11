The Masaka Resident City Commissioner (RCC) Ahamada Washaki has trolled National Unity Platform (NUP) party for what he termed as a hypocritical change of mind to join the Interparty Organization for Dialogue (IPOD) despite spending four years demonizing the same as a tool to legitimize the NRM government.

The NUP party, early this week wrote to the IPOD Secretariat declaring their readiness to join the group, very much to the shock of the public who have been privy to their hard and hostile stance on the arrangement.

Responding to the development, President Museveni’s Masaka City Representative, Washaki poured scorn on the Kavule group for dragging their feet all this long, sarcastically adding that “now that NUP has come back to their senses by recognising that there’s no way opposition can succeed without working with NRM Government in IPOD,”

Washaki also demandef that the party should proceed by accounting for all the funds they have received from both the government and the public if at all they are to be taken serious in their self professed determination to promote transparency and fight corruption.

” We are saying, welcome to IPOD but you should also give accountability for the earlier funds received. As a political organization, all your business is for the people of Uganda. It’s just fair and obvious that you account for all the money you have received from them before returning to pick more.” Washaki demanded.

Protest vote an hot air?

The President’s man also used the same opportunity to weigh in on NUP’s much publicized ” protest vote” which he asked Ugandans to disregard as ” hot air” which doesn’t exist in the real sense.

” Protest vote? Cut that crap. Unless if its me who is failing to translate the English. I would have believed it if they have stayed away from the election, but for as long as they are taking part, then there is no protest there. That’s how I understand it.” He asserts.

Washaki also strongly scolded the Robert Kyagulanyi group for spreading what he called anarchy and rebellion through his message at the different campaign rallies where he has rallied youths to run-down Kampala should he not be announced winner in next year’s presidential polls.

The NUP President has been rallying the youth to emulate regime changing tactics like the youth protests that recently caused the resignation of the Prime Minister in Nepals. In Mubende, he appealed to the people to join others in Kampala to demand for the fall of the NRM government should the Electoral Commission fail to announce him winner.

According to Washaki, the police and other security agencies should pick interest in Mr Kyagulanyi’s messaging, arguing it could lead the country into an avoidable bloodbath if not urgently curtailed.

” He is spreading an insurrection while we watch. At the end of the day, the whole country will suffer when we lose this peace that we boast of. That’s why the police should keenly watch so as not to let this country degenerate into another Libya,” The RCC cautions.

He appealed to the general public to critically analyze the Manifestos of the different presidential candidates in order to make informed decisions before they get to the ballot box on Janualry 14 next year.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is among the Eight people seeking the top seat. Others are NUP’s Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, Gregory Mugisha Oyera, Mubarak Munyagwa Sserunga, Nathan Nandala Mafaabi, among others. Washaki insists that President Museveni’s promise to increase the Parish Development Model(PDM) package from Shs 100 to 300M per parish per year is the most exciting manifesto promise for the population amongst all.