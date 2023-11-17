Today’s World Diabetes Day medical camp organized by the Global Livingston Institute, in collaboration with Kabale District, Rugarama Hospital, Bridge of Life, Awamu, and Rushoroza Hospital, witnessed an extraordinary turnout at Bwama Health Center 3. Nearly 500 patients sought medical attention, marking a remarkable response from the community.

Alongside medical consultations, the event also featured engaging educational sessions, drawing active participation from Lake Bunyonyi’s local residents. These sessions focused on promoting healthy living practices, particularly centered on cultivating balanced diets. With an emphasis on diverse food groups, portion control, and mindful eating habits, the initiative aimed to empower individuals with the tools for making nutritious food choices.

The Bwama Health Center 3 community demonstrated unity in embracing both preventive healthcare and nutritional education, marking a significant stride towards a healthier and more informed Lake Bunyonyi Community.

Adella Amutuheire, a community health worker and enrolled nurse at Bwama Health Center 3, shared insights into the successful outreach, noting the registration of approximately 500 patients responding to the outreach call. She highlighted the introduction of kidney disease screening, alongside the existing services of hypertension and diabetes screening, as a significant addition to the facility’s offerings.

Reflecting on the experience, Katie Chandler, Project Director of Bridge of Life, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to extend vital medical services to the local community. Chandler acknowledged the broader impact of their organization’s work across various African countries, appreciating the unique experience gained in Uganda.

Local residents expressed appreciation for the medical camp and educational sessions, emphasizing the considerable impact on community well-being. The initiative provided valuable insights into their health status and equipped them with knowledge for a healthier future.

This outreach not only delivered essential medical services to the residents of the Bunyonyi Community but also empowered them with knowledge and resources for a healthier lifestyle.