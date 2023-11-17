Kabale, Uganda: Today, the 17th of October 2023, marks the eagerly awaited 24th Graduation Part 3 at Uganda Christian University’s Bishop Barham University College (BBUC) in Kabale. The ceremony is scheduled to take place at the campus situated on Rugarama Hill in Kabale Municipality, Kabale District.

According to Simon Turyakira, the University’s Public Relations Officer, a total of 412 students are set to graduate, comprising 198 females and 214 males. Turyakira highlighted that among the graduating class, seven male students are achieving First Class Degree Honors. He commended these male graduates, citing their success as a testament to the potential and capabilities of the male demographic within society.

Ivan Habaasa, the University Secretary, expressed confidence in the graduates’ readiness to compete in the job market. He underscored the innovative nature of BBUC graduates, emphasizing their adaptability to navigate the challenges of unemployment prevalent in the country.

Nickson Mugume, one of the students set to graduate with a First Class Degree, attributed his success to unwavering dedication and tireless service to God.

The 24th Graduation Part 3 of Uganda Christian University, Bishop Barham University College, will be graced by the Chancellor, His Grace Kazimba Mugalu, and will feature Prof. Ezra Suruma as the Chief Guest, alongside several other dignitaries.

The event signifies a momentous occasion for the graduating students and the academic institution, marking the culmination of their educational journey and heralding a new chapter in their professional lives.