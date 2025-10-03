Masaka City achieved city status in July 2020, thanks to interventions led by Buganda’s Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II. This elevation sparked a mindset shift among locals, unlocking investment opportunities in hospitality, motor sales, and retail trading.

Yet, the area’s political and governance structures remain inconsistent. While voters consistently elect local leaders, many fail to meet business sector expectations.

Godfrey Kayemba, a prominent figure in the city’s history, served as mayor for two terms before handing over to Florence Namayanja in the 2021 elections. His tenure embodied the good, the bad, and the controversial aspects of leadership.

Kayemba was celebrated as a people-centered leader, known for his charisma, social networks, and passion for youth sports development in Masaka and beyond. His nickname, ‘Afaayo’ (meaning ‘the one who cares’), symbolized his efforts to blend politics with community needs.

Under Kayemba, key infrastructure projects flourished. These included streetlights installed across Masaka via the Uganda Support for Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) program, school renovations, road network improvements, and upgrades at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital. Such initiatives boosted businesses by enhancing security and fostering a trade-friendly environment.

Electricity shortages, a persistent issue since the late Mayor Tebyasa Matovu’s era, saw progress under Kayemba through the 2015 Electricity Development Sector Programme. Lighting reached areas like Katwe-Butego, Bukoyolo, and Kalagala, invigorating nightlife commerce and curbing trader insecurity.

However, controversies marred his record. Critics highlighted the sale of the Mayor’s Garden and other prime assets to private investors, alongside his inability to resolve the aging taxi park—a chronic business headache.

Economically, Kayemba oversaw the Shs25 billion modernization of Nyendo Market, serving 2,000 traders, and initiated Shs20 billion restorations at Masaka Municipality Market. These efforts solidified Masaka’s status as a dynamic trading hub.

When National Unity Platform’s (NUP) Florence Namayanja assumed office in 2021, business hopes surged. As former Bukoto East MP and ally of ex-Kampala Mayor Nasser Ntege Ssebaggala, she brought political savvy and networks. Drawing from Kampala’s business evolution, she was poised to adapt those lessons to Masaka.

Namayanja inherited advantages like the Bank of Uganda Currency Centre at the former Golf Course. Her Buganda Kingdom ties, via ex-premier John Baptist Walusimbi, bridged cultural and business worlds.

She champions women’s empowerment, ensuring female traders share in economic growth. Reviving historical sites, she argues, could spur tourism revenue: “This could be a powerful tool to attract visitors and bolster the business community.”

The unfinished Masaka City Town Hall, demolished in 1987 under Idi Amin, symbolizes lost glory. Traders and investors view its reconstruction as a hub for administration and business dialogue.

As Masaka navigates its crossroads, Namayanja can build on Kayemba’s wins—like tapping government programs for infrastructure—while sidestepping pitfalls in asset management and urban planning.

For Masaka to become a business haven for locals and international investors, Namayanja must emphasize governance, investor-friendly policies, and inclusive development. Blending its rich history with modern reforms could elevate it among Uganda’s top urban centers.

Kayemba, eyeing a comeback, vows transformation. “I intend to change the minds of the people. They feel unprepared and disorganized, prompting relocations. I want to harmonize the business community, instilling confidence in owning their city. Internal bickering is unnecessary; they deserve to thrive at home.”

He prioritizes market enhancements to position Masaka as a regional hub for nine districts. “It must be a food basket, drawing buyers from Kenya. We’ll organize our people and boost coffee production in Kalungu and Bukomansimbi districts—crucial economic drivers.”

The market employs thousands regionally, with supporters pledging fundraising for his campaign to enhance productivity. “People once sourced produce from afar, but now Masaka feeds them. It’s a vital economic pivot. Chasing traders over trade orders is a ghastly mistake.”

**Infrastructure Development**

Kayemba plans extensive road upgrades: 46 km overall, including 16 km in Kabonera, 8 km for the industrial hub, 4 km from Masaka Secondary School to Kitengesa, and 23 km via USAID projects. “All main roads must open, guiding settlements and valuing land and produce.”

**Attracting Investors**

During the late Ssemwogere’s era, Masaka lost the Coca-Cola project to Mbarara. Kayemba insists investors can be lured back with targeted incentives.

**Education**

Government-aided schools underperform, so he advocates expanding facilities to underserved areas, with strict monitoring for better results.

**Health Centers**

Masaka needs more regional referral hospitals and new health centers. “Doctors must be engaged in dialogues for retention and motivation.”

Transport and Jobs

Commuter buses will ensure affordable access. “A city is a job center. We’ll create opportunities, especially for youth in garages—even Shs20,000 daily income counts—for our one-million-strong population, including business folks and permanent residents. We must grow this number.”

Administration and Taxes

Current taxes—trade licenses, fumigation, and others—stifle business.

“Leadership ignores sub-county voices; we need teamwork. I’ll enforce collaboration with agencies, scrap excessive taxes, and phase out street parking fees on churches, hospitals, and illegal taxi spots.”

With 360 square kilometers, Masaka demands a narrowed physical plan for appeal. Land compensation and grabbing issues plague the area, involving entities like Buganda Land Board, Masaka District Land Board, Custodian Board, and Uganda Land Commission—causing title frictions. The new Masaka City Land Board manages allocations effectively, but even the mayor’s office lacks permanent titles. “This must be fixed.”

Current policies discouraged investors.

Physical Plans

Kayemba envisions an airport, port for easier transport, and an oil pipeline via World Bank lobbying. Train networks from Kampala highways would connect regional districts.

He’ll foster industries: hotels, factories for tiles and glass from white sand minerals. Fish, tomato, and matooke processing—pioneered by Mr. Byansi but hindered by policies—must be revived.

Masaka lacks key government agencies: no Court of Appeal, driving permit or passport offices, or Attorney General’s chambers, forcing trips to Mbarara. Establishing these will streamline services.

Kayemba’s vision: teamwork, inclusivity, and bold reforms to reclaim Masaka’s glory as a business powerhouse.