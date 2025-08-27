In the bustling streets of Kampala, where the skyline is a canvas of ambition and resilience, Andrew Mwenda, the outspoken journalist and self-proclaimed “Old Man of the Clan,” found himself once again marveling at the feats of his dear friend who he fondly refer to as “grandson,” Sudhir Ruparelia.

On a crisp morning Mwenda took to X, to share his admiration for Sudhir’s latest triumph—a towering 22-story office block rising proudly on the site of the former Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence headquarters.

“My grandson Sudhir Ruparelia has done it again,” Mwenda wrote, his words dripping with pride. “This new 22-story office block complex… is a classic case of beautiful architecture and great engineering. A true Ugandan, he invests 99% of his money in this country unlike many who suck it out.”

The post wasn’t just a casual shoutout; it was a heartfelt endorsement of Sudhir’s unwavering commitment to reinvesting in Uganda. Mwenda, known for his sharp critiques of economic flight and capital exodus from Africa, saw in Sudhir a rare exemplar—a businessman who poured his wealth back into the soil that nurtured him.

As Mwenda later elaborated in conversations with close associates, Sudhir’s plans weren’t mere real estate ventures; they were blueprints for national growth. The RR Pearl Business Park, as the complex has come to be known, symbolizes more than bricks and mortar. It is a statement: Uganda’s future could be built by Ugandans, for Ugandans.

Breaking Barriers

Flash back to December 2023, when Mwenda had witnessed another of Sudhir’s audacious projects firsthand. Amid the challenges of post-pandemic recovery, Sudhir had defied expectations by constructing a massive 3,800-seater convention center at the Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort in just one year. Complete with 16 breakout rooms seamlessly integrated with existing structures, it was a marvel of speed and innovation.

Mwenda, ever the storyteller, captured the moment in a video post, embracing Sudhir in a “big tight hug.”

“Against all odds, Sudhir has achieved the impossible,” he proclaimed. This wasn’t just praise for a building; it was acclaim for a man whose reinvestment plans were transforming Uganda’s hospitality and events sector, creating jobs and attracting international visitors. Mwenda often quipped that while others stashed fortunes abroad, Sudhir was betting big on home—investing in infrastructure that would outlast them all.

Sudhir-Mwenda relationship

Their bond went beyond business. Mwenda affectionately referred to Sudhir as his “son, brother, friend, and business mentor”. Through legal battles, like the protracted disputes with the Bank of Uganda over Crane Bank, Mwenda stood by Sudhir, highlighting his resilience and integrity. In one post, he celebrated a Supreme Court victory, noting the costs BOU incurred for refusing to settle—implying Sudhir’s steadfastness was a lesson in principled entrepreneurship.

Sudhir’s plans extend far and wide. From revitalizing prime properties in Kampala to fostering education and community initiatives through the Ruparelia Foundation, his vision is holistic.

Mwenda has praised how Sudhir’s investments—hotels, schools, and commercial hubs—were reinvigorating Uganda’s economy, employing thousands and inspiring a new generation of local investors. In a lighter moment captured on video in August 2020, Mwenda and his granddaughter Jyotsna enjoyed a chauffeur-driven ride courtesy of Sudhir, a playful nod to their enduring friendship amid serious endeavors.

Sudhir’s Towering Legacy

As the sun set over the RR Pearl Tower, Mwenda reflected on Sudhir’s legacy. In a country where capital often fled to safer shores, Sudhir’s commitment is a rallying cry.

“He’s not just building structures,” Mwenda says, “he’s building Uganda’s tomorrow.”

Through his public endorsements, Mwenda ensures the world knew: Sudhir Ruparelia isn’t sucking the life out of his homeland—he is breathing new life into it, one ambitious plan at a time.