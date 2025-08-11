Senior executives and professionals gathered at a packed masterclass on Friday, August 8, to rethink personal branding beyond superficiality and embrace it as a vital strategic tool for leadership success. The event, hosted by award-winning Public Relations strategist Lyn Tukei, was held at the Protea Skyz Hotel in Naguru under the theme, “Building a Personal Brand That Works as Hard as You Do.”

Bringing together 120 leaders from diverse sectors, the half-day session emphasized how visibility and authenticity can accelerate career growth and organizational impact.

“Today, personal branding is not just a career tool; it’s a leadership imperative,” Tukei said. “At this inaugural masterclass, we unpacked bold ideas, challenged limiting beliefs, and built strategies to amplify both individual presence and organizational success.”

Keynote speaker Josephine Okui Ossiya, CEO of the Capital Markets Authority and the first female president of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU), shared her journey to the boardroom and C-suite. She stressed that a credible personal brand is about showcasing expertise, integrity, and leadership philosophy to the right audience—not mere self-promotion.

The event also featured a case study from Dr. Paul Kasenene, founder of The Wellcare Uganda clinic, whose authentic online presence has bolstered public trust and driven growth. His story was part of Tukei’s recent research on online personal branding.

Additional speakers—Jackie Tahakanizibwa, Shamim Walusimbi, Connie Nankya, Sumin Namaganda, Brian Mutungi, and Pepe Minambo—offered practical tips on blending authenticity with digital visibility to strengthen leadership impact.

For those who missed out, Tukei confirmed more masterclasses are forthcoming. “This was only the first chapter,” she said. “More is coming, and trust me, you’ll want to be in the room when it happens.”