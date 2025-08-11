Thousands gathered at Kololo Independence Grounds on Saturday, August 9, to celebrate Uganda’s annual India Day, blending vibrant cultural festivities with a powerful mission to fund lifesaving heart surgeries for over 100 Ugandan children born with congenital heart defects.

The event, organized by the Indian Association Uganda and the Sindhi Community Uganda, was generously sponsored by Kansai Plascon Uganda, which donated UGX 300 million (about $80,000) toward the cause. Santosh Gumte, Managing Director of Kansai Plascon Uganda, highlighted the urgency of the issue, revealing that approximately 8,300 children are born each year in Uganda with heart defects.

“We cannot stand by and let that potential fade away,” Gumte said. “Our paint brings color to homes, but our partnerships and community work bring hope to hearts.”

Paresh R. Mehta, acting chairman of the Indian Association Uganda, described the day as “a celebration with a heartbeat.” He announced that the first group of 50 children would soon travel to India for surgeries, with medical and travel expenses fully covered by partners including Airtel Uganda, Uganda Airlines, Rotary Clubs, and the Ruparelia Group.

The event was alive with rich Indian cultural displays, traditional dance performances, and the enticing aromas of Indian street food. Minister of Works and Transport, Gen. Katumba Wamala, delivered a keynote address praising the Indian community’s significant contributions to Uganda’s economy and social programs.

“Tonight’s cause is deeply aligned with our national goals,” Wamala said, underscoring the government’s commitment to expanding healthcare access.

Indian High Commissioner to Uganda, H.E. Upender Singh Rawat, highlighted the event’s dual purpose of celebrating India’s independence and the enduring friendship between the two nations.

The evening concluded with dazzling fireworks and lively performances by Indian pop stars Anjana Padmanabhan and Guru Randhawa. Awards were presented to individuals and organizations recognized for their contributions to blood donation and medical aid in Uganda, celebrating the spirit of generosity that defined the day.