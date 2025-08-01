Excitement is building for “The Return of the Queen,” a highly anticipated concert featuring Ugandan superstar Sheebah Karungi.

Scheduled for August 22, 2025, at the luxurious Kampala Serena Hotel, this event marks Sheebah’s grand comeback following her 2023 Omwoyo Concert, which drew mixed reviews due to vocal performance critiques.

Determined to reclaim her throne, Sheebah has partnered with Victoria University, a rising educational powerhouse in Uganda, to deliver an unforgettable night of music and celebration.

Sheebah, a feminist icon and savvy entrepreneur behind ventures like The Red Bar, brings her dynamic energy to this collaboration. Her influence resonates with Victoria University’s mission to groom well-rounded individuals through academic excellence and innovation.

The university, which has seen a 15% annual enrollment increase since 2020 according to local education reports, sees this partnership as a chance to amplify its brand while supporting Sheebah’s vision. This alliance goes beyond sponsorship—it’s a celebration of excellence, purpose, and community, as Sheebah herself noted in her X post on July 30, 2025.

The timing of the concert aligns perfectly with Uganda’s dry season peak, a period that historically boosts tourism by 20% (Uganda Tourism Board, 2024). Held just three weeks away, the event promises to draw fans and visitors to Kampala, enhancing the local economy.

With elegant venues, gourmet experiences, and Victoria University’s state-of-the-art support, Sheebah and her academic partner are set to make “The Return of the Queen” a landmark moment in Uganda’s entertainment scene.