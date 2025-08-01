KAMPALA, WAKISO DISTRICT – The glitz and glamour reached fever pitch as Uganda’s high society descended on Kigo Gardens for a wedding that’s got the nation buzzing! The union of Akampa Leone Mugasha, son of self-made tycoon Dr. Ben Mugasha (aka Bemuga), and his stunning bride Angela Tona Nalule lit up the night on June 29, with Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa and the groom’s legendary father stealing the spotlight in a dazzling display of power and prestige.

Tayebwa, a childhood pal of Bemuga, couldn’t resist hyping the tycoon, calling him the “rags-to-riches” icon who transformed a humble 1994 customs clearance gig into the BEMUGA Group—a juggernaut in Uganda’s oil and gas scene by the 2000s.

“We all dreamed of being him!” Tayebwa gushed, as Kampala’s elite sipped champagne under glittering chandeliers.

The bride stunned in a £5,000 lace gown, while the groom shone in a bespoke white suit, flanked by Uganda’s who’s-who of influencers.

But Tayebwa wasn’t just there to mingle—he dropped some spicy marital advice, urging the lovebirds to “make prayer the foundation” and “respect each other.” Experts agree: a 2017 Journal of Family Psychology study shows couples who pray together enjoy 20% more marital happiness! With the couple posing for Insta-gold shots against floral arches, this union feels blessed—both spiritually and socially.

Bemuga, the night’s true VIP, stole hearts with his rags-to-riches tale. By 2012, he defied economic doom, investing in heavy equipment during Uganda’s shaky oil exploration phase. Now, his empire’s mark is all over the £3 billion East African Crude Oil Pipeline project—a high-stakes win! Guests couldn’t stop raving, with one whispering, “He’s got heaven on speed dial!”

The evening ended with tear-jerking speeches and a dance floor packed with revelers, as Tayebwa toasted the couple’s “joyful, blessed future.”

With Bemuga’s wealth and connections, whispers of a political dynasty are rife—will Leone inherit the throne? This wedding wasn’t just a celebration; it was a power play! Stay tuned as we dig deeper into Uganda’s elite love story of the year!