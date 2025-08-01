KAMPALA, Uganda – August 1, 2025 – Kagwirawo, Uganda’s premier digital sports betting platform, has unveiled popular Ugandan singer Lunabe Yasin, known as Lil Pazo, as the brand ambassador for its transformative EYASE – Bet, Win & Drive Your Wish promotion.

Launched today, the campaign offers bettors aged 25 and above a chance to win a brand-new Toyota Wish monthly, a boda boda weekly, and millions in instant bonuses, reinforcing Kagwirawo’s commitment to responsible gaming and rewarding loyalty.

Lil Pazo, born February 11, 1996, in Masaka, rose to fame with his 2019 hit “Genda Genda,” a Luganda pop anthem that captivated Uganda’s youth. His vibrant Afrobeat and dancehall tracks, including “Ensasage” and “Ndi Mulangira,” have cemented his status as a cultural icon. Known for his energetic performances and community engagement, Pazo’s appeal aligns with Kagwirawo’s mission to blend excitement with responsibility.

His role as ambassador will leverage his fanbase to promote the EYASE campaign across Uganda, particularly targeting urban and rural bettors.

The EYASE promotion, regulated by the Uganda National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board (NLGRB), invites participants to register or log in at www.kagwirawo.ug , place bets on football, Aviator, casino, virtual sports, or other games, and automatically qualify for weekly and monthly draws.

Draws will be broadcast live on national television, with winners contacted via 0326 333 050 or 0200 401 000. Kagwirawo, operated by Blue Cube Limited since 2007, ensures accessibility through its mobile-friendly platform and MTN or Airtel Mobile Money payments. “Kagwirawo is about more than betting – it’s about winning, excitement, and real rewards,” said Rogers Mbalire, Operations Manager. “With Lil Pazo, we’re bringing this vision to life responsibly.”

Pazo’s involvement is expected to boost user engagement, with his social media presence and live appearances amplifying the campaign. For Pazo, the partnership elevates his brand, offering national exposure and alignment with a regulated platform.

The EYASE campaign underscores Kagwirawo’s dedication to responsible gaming, restricting participation to those 25 and older in compliance with NLGRB regulations. As Lil Pazo energizes crowds with his signature charisma, Kagwirawo aims to make EYASE a household name, inviting Ugandans to “bet, win, and drive their wish.”

For Inquiries :

Rogers Mbalire, Operations Manager

www.kagwirawo.ug | 0326 333 050 | 0200 401 000