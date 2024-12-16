RUBiS Energy Uganda has today officially launched RUBiS Gas, a new cooking gas product that will be available at service stations across the country. The launch, held at the RUBiS Nalukolongo station, marks a major step toward providing Ugandans with a safer, more efficient, and environmentally friendly cooking solution.

As the leading supplier of high-quality cooking gas in Uganda, RUBiS Energy Uganda has strengthened its commitment to the safety and well-being of its customers.

With the introduction of RUBiS Gas, the company aims to provide a product that guarantees not only convenience and reliability but also superior quality, making it an attractive option for both households and businesses.

Olivier Gatera, Country Manager for RUBiS Energy Uganda, spoke at the launch, describing RUBiS Gas as more than just a cooking solution, but a promise to deliver safety and value. “Every detail of RUBiS Gas, from the cylinders to the filling process, has been designed with the end user in mind,” Gatera said.

He also noted that the launch aligns with RUBiS Energy Uganda’s larger vision of contributing to Uganda’s transition to clean, sustainable energy. “Access to affordable, sustainable energy is a key driver of progress, and today’s launch is an important step in supporting that vision,” he added.

The new RUBiS Gas is equipped with advanced safety features that ensure secure usage, whether at home or in business. It is available in a variety of cylinder sizes, including 6KG, 12KG, 25KG, and 50KG, to cater to the diverse needs of customers. The product also meets international standards for LPG safety and performance, ensuring optimal energy output and reliability. RUBiS Gas is available at over 70 service stations nationwide, making it easily accessible to customers across the country. For added convenience, customers can also order RUBiS Gas for home delivery by calling the toll-free number 0800305000.

During the launch, Olivia Nahwera, Fuel Sales and Specialties Manager at RUBiS Energy Uganda, emphasized the growing demand for cooking solutions that combine safety, efficiency, and environmental sustainability.

“RUBiS Gas delivers on all these fronts. It’s a product designed for today’s consumer, who seeks not only affordability but also peace of mind and environmental responsibility,” Nahwera said.

While the launch of RUBiS Gas signals a new era for Uganda’s cooking gas market, the company confirmed that K-GAS will still be available through authorized distributors. This ensures that consumers have a range of choices when selecting the cooking gas product that best suits their needs.