For many young adults in their 30s, the dream of owning a home is a significant milestone. It represents not just a place to live but a cornerstone for building a family. Yet, this dream can seem unattainable due to the common challenges of low income and the financial demands of starting a family or a business.

I was in my 20s when I faced these same issues – both the desire for a personal home and the need for an office space for my startup. Initially, like many, I considered a mortgage. I approached a bank for a 10-year loan, but the monthly repayments, coupled with the total interest over the term, were daunting. It was clear that by the end of the mortgage term, I’d have paid enough to build not just one, but three houses.

This realization led me to adopt a different strategy: “Start, Go Slow, and Don’t Stop”.

Here’s how it unfolded:

– Start: You don’t need a huge sum to begin. Start with what you have, even if it’s just the foundation or basic materials.

– Go Slow: Building without debt means you work at the pace your finances allow. You might only add a room or complete a floor each year. This approach requires patience but keeps you from financial strain.

– Don’t Stop: Consistency is key. Keep adding to your project, no matter how slow the progress. Every small step forward is progress.

I took five years to build my home and ten years for my office, using this method. During this time, I encountered plenty of skeptics. People who hadn’t even built a toilet suddenly became experts, urging me to speed up or critiquing my slow pace. But I learned to tune out the noise and focus on my strategy.

My Advice:

– Begin with what you have: Even if it’s saving for a small part of the project, like windows or doors, every bit counts.

– Plan for the long term: Understand that this isn’t a race. Your timeline might extend, but the end result is yours without the burden of debt.

– Budget meticulously: Keep your expenses in check, and reinvest what you save back into your construction.

– Ignore the critics: Confidence in your method is crucial. Everyone has an opinion, but you’re the one living your life and building your future.

By adopting the “Start, Go Slow, and Don’t Stop” approach, you ensure that your house or office is built on a foundation of financial stability and personal achievement. It’s not just about having a physical structure but about constructing a life free from the shackles of debt, which in itself is a profound achievement.